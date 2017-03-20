WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:03 pm
jonh
Eastmond rumour seems to be gathering pace.

I would like to see him back in the game, exceptional talent. The massive negative however is that if we are in talks with him I would say that is a sign Williams to the NRL is nailed on for next season.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:05 pm
NickyKiss
jonh wrote:
Eastmond rumour seems to be gathering pace.

I would like to see him back in the game, exceptional talent. The massive negative however is that if we are in talks with him I would say that is a sign Williams to the NRL is nailed on for next season.


Sadly I think you're probably right.

Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:07 pm
FIOS
Williams is inevitably going to give the NRL a try and why not, he has the talent so he may as well give it a go. We need to sign up Escare to a long term deal so we can have him at 1 and Sam at 6 untill Williams returns like therest. Eastmond would be a decent signing as cover as mentioned above he can play anywhere from 1-7. I don't think he can justify the pay packet he will be demanding though. Lenagan and Rads are smart enough though and I have full confidence in them making the right deal for us if he does sign.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 10:22 pm
bazdev
Williams is going to the NRL we wanted him to stay for the 2018 season and then go but its looking increasingly likely he is going at the end of this year. We have massive hopes for Jake Shorrocks and he will likely get first shot, on the plus side Bateman looks as though he is willing to turn down the NRL move and commit himself to Wigan

Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:53 am
exiled Warrior
Last two paragraphs

http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8448625

another rumour killed :-)

Tue Mar 21, 2017 9:10 am
Aboveusonlypie
exiled Warrior wrote:
Last two paragraphs

http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8448625

another rumour killed :-)

Spoilsport :SHOOT:
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Tue Mar 21, 2017 9:21 am
exiled Warrior
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Spoilsport :SHOOT:



He he

In reality I am not sure Eastmond would be a good option - so long in RU would he be anything like the player he was (and he did have a poor injury record when he was in RL as well). If (and it is only an if at this stage) Williams does go to the NRl then we have two replacements in Sam T (keeping Escare which on current form would be no bad thing) and Shorrocks. At least we would not be left high and dry.

Tue Mar 21, 2017 10:26 am
Cruncher
exiled Warrior wrote:
Last two paragraphs

http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8448625

another rumour killed :-)


I'm starting to wonder if these annual Kyle Eastmond stories are wishful thinking by his agent.

Tue Mar 21, 2017 10:31 am
jimlav
Cruncher wrote:
I'm starting to wonder if these annual Kyle Eastmond stories are wishful thinking by his agent.


Probably not. He just chases the money. He had a very real offer from Sale this past offseason, which many thought he would take to move back to the area. But then Wasps came in for him, like they were doing with most players for the past 18 months, and he went there.

I think he will end up at Sale this off season given the recent investment into the club and the needs to bring in some big names.

He could still be a good League player but lets face fact, he is not going to come and play in league unless someone makes him the franchise player, as that is the sort of money it would take to compete with a union contract. Will any club do that to a player who has been out of the sport for so long? Maybe only a desperate team.

He could quite easily sit on a union contract at 'starting player' value and be better compensated, so until his is chewed up and thrown out the back of that sports, I doubt he comes back.
c}