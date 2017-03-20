Cruncher wrote: I'm starting to wonder if these annual Kyle Eastmond stories are wishful thinking by his agent.

Probably not. He just chases the money. He had a very real offer from Sale this past offseason, which many thought he would take to move back to the area. But then Wasps came in for him, like they were doing with most players for the past 18 months, and he went there.I think he will end up at Sale this off season given the recent investment into the club and the needs to bring in some big names.He could still be a good League player but lets face fact, he is not going to come and play in league unless someone makes him the franchise player, as that is the sort of money it would take to compete with a union contract. Will any club do that to a player who has been out of the sport for so long? Maybe only a desperate team.He could quite easily sit on a union contract at 'starting player' value and be better compensated, so until his is chewed up and thrown out the back of that sports, I doubt he comes back.