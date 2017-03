Williams is inevitably going to give the NRL a try and why not, he has the talent so he may as well give it a go. We need to sign up Escare to a long term deal so we can have him at 1 and Sam at 6 untill Williams returns like therest. Eastmond would be a decent signing as cover as mentioned above he can play anywhere from 1-7. I don't think he can justify the pay packet he will be demanding though. Lenagan and Rads are smart enough though and I have full confidence in them making the right deal for us if he does sign.