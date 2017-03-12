|
|
Cruncher wrote:
Perhaps the real danger is one of our fellow SL clubs finding themselves in such desperate straits that they table an offer neither George nor Wigan can refuse?
I can think of at least two who are already in that position right now.
For that to happen it would have to be a sum large enough to make the supporter backlash worth it. If we/he allow his contract to run out that changes the ball game. I would hope we are negotiating to extend his contract which would likely include the now customary NRL release clause. A big part of that will be whether we have the space on the cap to be able to do that.
|
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:40 am
|
|
|
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 11:30 am
|
|
[Gareth] wrote:
http://forums.rlfans.com/viewtopic.php?f=21&t=603501
I think that's a case of "one day soon, a messiah will come".
|
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 11:33 am
|
|
Cruncher wrote:
I think that's a case of "one day soon, a messiah will come".
He's not the messiah, he's a very naughty boy. Now **** ***
|
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 11:53 am
|
|
|
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 1:27 pm
|
|
I don't watch the sh*te, is he the same player that was tearing it up for Saints?
Reading that thread it seems he's made of biscuit. The last thing we need is another crock, one who'd be earning a fortune at that.
|
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 1:57 pm
|
|
PurpleCheeseWarrior wrote:
I don't watch the sh*te, is he the same player that was tearing it up for Saints?
Reading that thread it seems he's made of biscuit. The last thing we need is another crock, one who'd be earning a fortune at that.
If he was fit I'd have him in a heartbeat. He can play anywhere from 1-7. He could replace Sarginson (who we didn't replace, Gildart just stepped up) in a way, except he would be better.
The key is fitness. Saints took Matty who hardly missed a game in four seasons and look what happened. Sometimes you just have to back your judgement. Is he good enough? No question about that in my mind.
|
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 5:45 pm
|
|
He *was* good enough, I agree, but could he go back to league after so long? He's missed quite a lot of games for Bath (probably a factor in why they unloaded him to Wasps), so how much tougher would he he find SL?
|
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 7:19 pm
|
|
moto748 wrote:
He *was* good enough, I agree, but could he go back to league after so long? He's missed quite a lot of games for Bath (probably a factor in why they unloaded him to Wasps), so how much tougher would he he find SL?
I would give him a trial.
But it would be the most vigorous thing he's ever experienced in his life.
|
