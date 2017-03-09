WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 5:59 pm
NickyKiss
I've been told a few times over the past few months that Williams is nailed on to go to the NRL at the end of this season. The lack of news on a new contract doesn't dampen any fears. At a guess we may cut a deal to let him go and then come back in a set number of years ala Sam Tomkins (he does have a year on his contract after this doesn't he? So it'll be either that or compensation).

If it happens I think we'll see Sam Tomkins in at 6 with Escare keeping the full back spot.

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:29 pm
MarioRugby
Taulima Tautai is set to leave Wigan Warriors at the end of the season. He is in the final year of his contract and rumours are he hasnt been able to agree on a new contract with the club. He was poor in first season but crucial in helping Wigan win Grand Final last season and World Club Challenge this year. His size has been crucial in adding strength to Wigans forwards. his services wil be in demand.
Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:11 pm
NickyKiss wrote:
I've been told a few times over the past few months that Williams is nailed on to go to the NRL at the end of this season. The lack of news on a new contract doesn't dampen any fears. At a guess we may cut a deal to let him go and then come back in a set number of years ala Sam Tomkins (he does have a year on his contract after this doesn't he? So it'll be either that or compensation).

If it happens I think we'll see Sam Tomkins in at 6 with Escare keeping the full back spot.


I'd be gutted if true but we'll survive, we always do. The annoying thing though is he'll be expected to perform straight away over there and probably the first mistake he makes he'll be frozen out like Burgess was. Then it's a year down the drain when he could've been with us.

Hope this central contracts thing comes to fruition before he signs anything but I won't be holding my breath for the RFL to do anything worthwhile.

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:29 pm
NickyKiss
Ideally I think he should stay here for another couple of seasons until he's about 25 and then go and give it a whirl. I just think the players don't want to let the opportunity pass them by and you can't really blame them.

The thing with Williams is I think he's still only at about 30% of his potential. There's areas to work on and things he can improve which is frightening really. Playing in the NRL would help that in truth but as you say the chances are he could lose his place at the first sign of trouble.

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 3:28 pm
PurpleCheeseWarrior wrote:
I'd be gutted if true but we'll survive, we always do. The annoying thing though is he'll be expected to perform straight away over there and probably the first mistake he makes he'll be frozen out like Burgess was. Then it's a year down the drain when he could've been with us.



Yes, this, exactly.

But I have often thought, as I watch George sidestep a couple of defenders and plant it down under the posts, you wouldn't do that against an NRL defence, 90% of the time.

Just like I thought that Sam Tomkins wouldn't be able to loop round the outside of NRL defences like he did in SL. And he couldn't. Even when he was fit.

That's not to say that George couldn't be good enough for the NRL, I think he can. But I agree with NK; he's not the finished article yet. I've argued before that he is still less advanced in his development than the likes of Brooks and Moses at the Tigers, and they are both still regarded very much as rookies.

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:39 pm
hengirl

Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
Posts: 87
At this stage i guess it'd be a bigger surprise if Williams didnt go to the nrl?

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:18 am
MarioRugby wrote:
Taulima Tautai is set to leave Wigan Warriors at the end of the season. He is in the final year of his contract and rumours are he hasnt been able to agree on a new contract with the club. He was poor in first season but crucial in helping Wigan win Grand Final last season and World Club Challenge this year. His size has been crucial in adding strength to Wigans forwards. his services wil be in demand.


He has recently bought property in Wigan so I presume the plan was to stay?Be a shame if we lost him but maybe he's asking for too much money?

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 1:05 pm
MarioRugby wrote:
Taulima Tautai is set to leave Wigan Warriors at the end of the season. He is in the final year of his contract and rumours are he hasnt been able to agree on a new contract with the club. He was poor in first season but crucial in helping Wigan win Grand Final last season and World Club Challenge this year. His size has been crucial in adding strength to Wigans forwards. his services wil be in demand.


Hello Taulima's Agent! :wink:

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 3:02 pm
Wigan RLFC

Joined: Sat Jun 07, 2014 11:52 pm
Posts: 61
NickyKiss wrote:
I've been told a few times over the past few months that Williams is nailed on to go to the NRL at the end of this season. The lack of news on a new contract doesn't dampen any fears. At a guess we may cut a deal to let him go and then come back in a set number of years ala Sam Tomkins (he does have a year on his contract after this doesn't he? So it'll be either that or compensation).

If it happens I think we'll see Sam Tomkins in at 6 with Escare keeping the full back spot.


I don't see Williams leaving Wigan any time soon. NRL clubs will be very reluctant to spend money on SL halves, full backs etc after the experience with Tomkins, Burgess & Hardaker. Tomkins was far from a failure, but the Warriors spent a lot of money and Tomkins probably didn't quite do enough to justify his price tag. Wigan will want a fair bit of money for Williams and i can't see any NRL willing to fork out unless they're desperate. If an NRL club does come in for Williams it obviously wouldn't surprise me if he left, but i cant see an NRL club willing to fork the money out for him so early in his career and until he's proved himself consistently for maybe another 2/3 years.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 3:42 pm
Cruncher
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13415
Wigan RLFC wrote:
I don't see Williams leaving Wigan any time soon. NRL clubs will be very reluctant to spend money on SL halves, full backs etc after the experience with Tomkins, Burgess & Hardaker. Tomkins was far from a failure, but the Warriors spent a lot of money and Tomkins probably didn't quite do enough to justify his price tag. Wigan will want a fair bit of money for Williams and i can't see any NRL willing to fork out unless they're desperate. If an NRL club does come in for Williams it obviously wouldn't surprise me if he left, but i cant see an NRL club willing to fork the money out for him so early in his career and until he's proved himself consistently for maybe another 2/3 years.


Perhaps the real danger is one of our fellow SL clubs finding themselves in such desperate straits that they table an offer neither George nor Wigan can refuse?

I can think of at least two who are already in that position right now.
