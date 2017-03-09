NickyKiss wrote: I've been told a few times over the past few months that Williams is nailed on to go to the NRL at the end of this season. The lack of news on a new contract doesn't dampen any fears. At a guess we may cut a deal to let him go and then come back in a set number of years ala Sam Tomkins (he does have a year on his contract after this doesn't he? So it'll be either that or compensation).



If it happens I think we'll see Sam Tomkins in at 6 with Escare keeping the full back spot.

I don't see Williams leaving Wigan any time soon. NRL clubs will be very reluctant to spend money on SL halves, full backs etc after the experience with Tomkins, Burgess & Hardaker. Tomkins was far from a failure, but the Warriors spent a lot of money and Tomkins probably didn't quite do enough to justify his price tag. Wigan will want a fair bit of money for Williams and i can't see any NRL willing to fork out unless they're desperate. If an NRL club does come in for Williams it obviously wouldn't surprise me if he left, but i cant see an NRL club willing to fork the money out for him so early in his career and until he's proved himself consistently for maybe another 2/3 years.