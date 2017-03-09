PurpleCheeseWarrior wrote: I'd be gutted if true but we'll survive, we always do. The annoying thing though is he'll be expected to perform straight away over there and probably the first mistake he makes he'll be frozen out like Burgess was. Then it's a year down the drain when he could've been with us.





Yes, this, exactly.But I have often thought, as I watch George sidestep a couple of defenders and plant it down under the posts, you wouldn't do that against an NRL defence, 90% of the time.Just like I thought that Sam Tomkins wouldn't be able to loop round the outside of NRL defences like he did in SL. And he couldn't. Even when he was fit.That's not to say that George couldn't be good enough for the NRL, I think he can. But I agree with NK; he's not the finished article yet. I've argued before that he is still less advanced in his development than the likes of Brooks and Moses at the Tigers, and they are both still regarded very much as rookies.