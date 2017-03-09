NickyKiss wrote: I've been told a few times over the past few months that Williams is nailed on to go to the NRL at the end of this season. The lack of news on a new contract doesn't dampen any fears. At a guess we may cut a deal to let him go and then come back in a set number of years ala Sam Tomkins (he does have a year on his contract after this doesn't he? So it'll be either that or compensation).



If it happens I think we'll see Sam Tomkins in at 6 with Escare keeping the full back spot.

I'd be gutted if true but we'll survive, we always do. The annoying thing though is he'll be expected to perform straight away over there and probably the first mistake he makes he'll be frozen out like Burgess was. Then it's a year down the drain when he could've been with us.Hope this central contracts thing comes to fruition before he signs anything but I won't be holding my breath for the RFL to do anything worthwhile.