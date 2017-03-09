I've been told a few times over the past few months that Williams is nailed on to go to the NRL at the end of this season. The lack of news on a new contract doesn't dampen any fears. At a guess we may cut a deal to let him go and then come back in a set number of years ala Sam Tomkins (he does have a year on his contract after this doesn't he? So it'll be either that or compensation).



If it happens I think we'll see Sam Tomkins in at 6 with Escare keeping the full back spot.