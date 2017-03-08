MadDogg wrote: Just seen the article about Gareth Widdop maybe coming to Super League- wonder if he could be a target if Williams is NRL bound (very much hope Williams stays). Would imagine Leeds are front runners but could see us being in there if we are already planning ahead.



Widdop has been mostly poor at international level but seems to continue to do very well in the NRL.

For me it would only work if we were already losing George ... and given the option, I'd rather keep George than gain Gareth. But of course that may be beyond our powers.I'd agree that with both Burrow and McGuire likely to retire, Leeds are the front-runners. In fact, given the constant stream of bad news at Headingley I can't imagine they'd dare miss out on him, even if he asks a blockbuster salary (which I'm sure he will).I had to laugh at that article putting Salford as 3rd in line of likelihood to get his signature. They must see someting in Koucash's set-up that I don't. At the very least, I'd have thought Warrington, Saints and Catalan were all ahead of them.