From what I hear, the starting salary that even relatively unknown Union guys ask for these days is way out of proportion to their usefulness to RL sides.



Even the best converts - the like of Inga and Frano - took months to adjust to RL. And some, the likes of John Gallagher, never did. Even more recently, Andy Powell looked like he had lots to offer us, but then look what happened.



I miss the era when out-of-favour RU guys like David Willicombe and George Fairbairn would unexpectedly turn to RL and become local heroes. But when so much cash is being asked, and certainly while we're under a tight cap, I think even the richest SL clubs would consider it too big a risk.