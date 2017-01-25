WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:46 pm
Cruncher wrote:
From what I hear, the starting salary that even relatively unknown Union guys ask for these days is way out of proportion to their usefulness to RL sides.

Even the best converts - the like of Inga and Frano - took months to adjust to RL. And some, the likes of John Gallagher, never did. Even more recently, Andy Powell looked like he had lots to offer us, but then look what happened.

I miss the era when out-of-favour RU guys like David Willicombe and George Fairbairn would unexpectedly turn to RL and become local heroes. But when so much cash is being asked, and certainly while we're under a tight cap, I think even the richest SL clubs would consider it too big a risk.



Didn't Hampo & Mark Preston come from RU as well? Two gems there!

Can you imagine us now pulling in two current Springboks as we did in the late 80's as well, to use as squad players even...!!
Thu Jan 26, 2017 8:31 am
MarioRugby wrote:
Jake/Jacob Trueman from Bradford academy is on his way to Wigan. Great prospect.



Todays Express says he has just signed for Cas, he says " I have joined Cas because of their coaching staff ".

Thu Jan 26, 2017 8:50 am
MattyB wrote:
Didn't Hampo & Mark Preston come from RU as well? Two gems there!

Can you imagine us now pulling in two current Springboks as we did in the late 80's as well, to use as squad players even...!!


Hampo and Preston were two of the few who took to RL like ducks to water. I quite liked both the Springboks you refer to. But as you say, these guys would be asking ludicrous money today and under the cap, no RL club could take that chance.

Tue Feb 14, 2017 4:58 pm
http://www.seriousaboutrl.com/wigan-hea ... fman-4399/

Linked to Hoffman for next year

Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:11 pm
He was class for us Hoffman but he's 33 now and we seem very well covered. Maybe there's a plan afoot to move Lockers up to prop full time and create some cap space but currently it seems unlikely.

Wed Feb 15, 2017 9:24 am
I'd be up for bringing Hoffman in for a year if Lockers is hanging up his boots after this season. He seems to be still playing at a high standard from what I've seen of the NRL, and he was brilliant when he was over here even though he would have known he was going to leave after a year anyway.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:15 am
Grimmy wrote:
I'd be up for bringing Hoffman in for a year if Lockers is hanging up his boots after this season. He seems to be still playing at a high standard from what I've seen of the NRL, and he was brilliant when he was over here even though he would have known he was going to leave after a year anyway.


Too true. One thing we got from Hoffman that we didn't quite from the other two Melbourne Stormers was full commitment to the cause.

Finchy was okay, but Lima's attitude left a bit to be desired, whereas Ryan was superb all season even though it would have been very easy for him to act like he was on holiday.
