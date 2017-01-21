Dai Jones wrote: Unrelated observation but sad to see London Welsh folding yesterday. A great RU club with tremendous history and proof that it isn't only our code that struggles to maintain a financially viable sport in the modern era. On a ruthless note, that squad are now looking for a gig, is there anyone we could pick up cheaply to augment our options for 2017? Must be someone who can kick goals!! The only player I know is Kristian Phillips-lightning quick and a regular place kicker as a schools international-he was in the Wales squad a few years ago but slightly lost his way. Could be a cheap(ish) squad option? In the old days we could have been chasing the likes of Christian Wade, Luther Burrell and Tom James (internationals out of favour) but we can't afford them any more. PS Frano's Wigan born son is popping kicks over in his sleep in Welsh RU with their North Wales outfit #justsayin as the teens say

From what I hear, the starting salary that even relatively unknown Union guys ask for these days is way out of proportion to their usefulness to RL sides.Even the best converts - the like of Inga and Frano - took months to adjust to RL. And some, the likes of John Gallagher, never did. Even more recently, Andy Powell looked like he had lots to offer us, but then look what happened.I miss the era when out-of-favour RU guys like David Willicombe and George Fairbairn would unexpectedly turn to RL and become local heroes. But when so much cash is being asked, and certainly while we're under a tight cap, I think even the richest SL clubs would consider it too big a risk.