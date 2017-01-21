WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Rumours and signings v9

 
Post a reply

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 10:09 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 829
Great signing for Wigan sure he will have a big future if you are losing academy players it's great if they go to structures like Wigan have. I'm going to go out on a limb and say he will make the first team at some point

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:43 pm
MadDogg User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts: 6579
Location: The Mighty Wigan
Really sorry to hear about the injury to Matty Smith- broken ankle apparently. Hope he recovers ok and gets back asap.

From a fans perspective I really hope that all clubs have better luck with injuries this year - the league cant afford not to have its best players on the field.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 7:46 am
stpatricks User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2005 11:34 am
Posts: 749
Location: Wigan
MadDogg wrote:
Really sorry to hear about the injury to Matty Smith- broken ankle apparently. Hope he recovers ok and gets back asap.

From a fans perspective I really hope that all clubs have better luck with injuries this year - the league cant afford not to have its best players on the field.


I hope he has a full recovery, he had a good injury record for Wigan not the best start to the rest of his career.
Wigan home of league

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:03 am
[Gareth] User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 13835
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
MadDogg wrote:
Really sorry to hear about the injury to Matty Smith- broken ankle apparently. Hope he recovers ok and gets back asap.

From a fans perspective I really hope that all clubs have better luck with injuries this year - the league cant afford not to have its best players on the field.


Very unfortunate for him, wish him a speedy recovery

Wont endear him to the Saints speccies though....
www.camfaf.com
"Gott weiß ich will kein Engel sein"

"This song is for all you people in the back, its called 'Hard To See'"
Ivan Moody, 5FDP, Reading Festival 2016

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:19 am
Dai Jones Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Nov 18, 2003 4:13 pm
Posts: 257
Unrelated observation but sad to see London Welsh folding yesterday. A great RU club with tremendous history and proof that it isn't only our code that struggles to maintain a financially viable sport in the modern era. On a ruthless note, that squad are now looking for a gig, is there anyone we could pick up cheaply to augment our options for 2017? Must be someone who can kick goals!! The only player I know is Kristian Phillips-lightning quick and a regular place kicker as a schools international-he was in the Wales squad a few years ago but slightly lost his way. Could be a cheap(ish) squad option? In the old days we could have been chasing the likes of Christian Wade, Luther Burrell and Tom James (internationals out of favour) but we can't afford them any more. PS Frano's Wigan born son is popping kicks over in his sleep in Welsh RU with their North Wales outfit #justsayin as the teens say

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:22 am
MattyB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17717
Dai Jones wrote:
Unrelated observation but sad to see London Welsh folding yesterday. A great RU club with tremendous history and proof that it isn't only our code that struggles to maintain a financially viable sport in the modern era. On a ruthless note, that squad are now looking for a gig, is there anyone we could pick up cheaply to augment our options for 2017? Must be someone who can kick goals!! The only player I know is Kristian Phillips-lightning quick and a regular place kicker as a schools international-he was in the Wales squad a few years ago but slightly lost his way. Could be a cheap(ish) squad option? In the old days we could have been chasing the likes of Christian Wade, Luther Burrell and Tom James (internationals out of favour) but we can't afford them any more. PS Frano's Wigan born son is popping kicks over in his sleep in Welsh RU with their North Wales outfit #justsayin as the teens say


Not heard any of those names, then again I'm not big on RU.
I'd like to see the Skolars improve down there, not sure of their intentions? Are they happy to remain in that third league or do they have ambitions?
WIGAN RLFC

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012



Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:45 am
Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13383
Dai Jones wrote:
Unrelated observation but sad to see London Welsh folding yesterday. A great RU club with tremendous history and proof that it isn't only our code that struggles to maintain a financially viable sport in the modern era. On a ruthless note, that squad are now looking for a gig, is there anyone we could pick up cheaply to augment our options for 2017? Must be someone who can kick goals!! The only player I know is Kristian Phillips-lightning quick and a regular place kicker as a schools international-he was in the Wales squad a few years ago but slightly lost his way. Could be a cheap(ish) squad option? In the old days we could have been chasing the likes of Christian Wade, Luther Burrell and Tom James (internationals out of favour) but we can't afford them any more. PS Frano's Wigan born son is popping kicks over in his sleep in Welsh RU with their North Wales outfit #justsayin as the teens say


From what I hear, the starting salary that even relatively unknown Union guys ask for these days is way out of proportion to their usefulness to RL sides.

Even the best converts - the like of Inga and Frano - took months to adjust to RL. And some, the likes of John Gallagher, never did. Even more recently, Andy Powell looked like he had lots to offer us, but then look what happened.

I miss the era when out-of-favour RU guys like David Willicombe and George Fairbairn would unexpectedly turn to RL and become local heroes. But when so much cash is being asked, and certainly while we're under a tight cap, I think even the richest SL clubs would consider it too big a risk.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 6:17 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 29968
Wigg'n wrote:
Read that us and Wire are fighting over Cameron Scott as well.


He's signed for Hull F.C.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Cruncher, CyberPieMan, Dai Jones, Majestic-12 [Bot], NickyKiss, Rogues Gallery, RoyBoy29, ShortArse and 140 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,509,8721,63075,7164,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  