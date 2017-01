St pete wrote: So have all the bulls u16s and u19s become free agents now ?



I watched Scott last year and looks quality.

Not sure on the situation with them to be fair. Here is hoping the new owners have the funds to get everyone back involved from the academy and hopefully the majority of they players. Im sure if they do keep the academy and cant convince John Bastian and LeighBeattie to carry on a lot of the lads will buy into it