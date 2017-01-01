stillinthepast Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jan 24, 2011 12:35 pm

Posts: 1779



Itchy Arsenal wrote: That sounds more logical.

A pity because if his brother is [url] half as daft [/url] as Gelling then the post match interviews could have been very entertaining





You do not need to worry on that matter, Anthony will stand as his guarantor if things were to go wrong by showing how level headed he has been in the upbringing of his younger brother.

But Anthony did admit that he had a bit of a problem in discouraging his younger brother from climbing on tables , in times of need . You do not need to worry on that matter, Anthony will stand as his guarantor if things were to go wrong by showing how level headed he has been in the upbringing of his younger brother.But Anthony did admit that he had a bit of a problem in discouraging his younger brother from climbing on tables , in times of need . MarioRugby

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Mon Jun 16, 2014 11:45 pm

Posts: 457

Location: Italy

Jake/Jacob Trueman from Bradford academy is on his way to Wigan. Great prospect. Not associated with any professional rugby club or news publication. Chris_H

Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Feb 26, 2009 12:39 pm

Posts: 45

Location: Wigan

MarioRugby wrote: Jake/Jacob Trueman from Bradford academy is on his way to Wigan. Great prospect.



Sure I've seen somewhere that he's was going to Cas. Must be hard for Bulls fans to see all these prospects being signed up. Sure I've seen somewhere that he's was going to Cas. Must be hard for Bulls fans to see all these prospects being signed up. Wigg'n Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am

Posts: 4989

Read that us and Wire are fighting over Cameron Scott as well. Rogues Gallery

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm

Posts: 29960

Wigg'n wrote: Read that us and Wire are fighting over Cameron Scott as well.



Top young player. I was very impressed with his maturity when he spoke on stage in the South Stand bar after one of the Wigan 1st team games last season. Wigan were trying to sign him then, but I was actually pleased that he went to his hometown club. I would imagine the administrators see "value" in him. Sad really but I do hope he now comes to Wigan IF things can't be sorted for him at Bradford. Maybe they could put a clause in his contract giving Bradford first option should they return to the top flight. Top young player. I was very impressed with his maturity when he spoke on stage in the South Stand bar after one of the Wigan 1st team games last season. Wigan were trying to sign him then, but I was actually pleased that he went to his hometown club. I would imagine the administrators see "value" in him. Sad really but I do hope he now comes to Wigan IF things can't be sorted for him at Bradford. Maybe they could put a clause in his contract giving Bradford first option should they return to the top flight. SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS



For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.



For 27 - 0 you get a trophy

For 75 - 0 you get sod all.



Wigan had eight in a row

Saints have five in a row thepimp007

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am

Posts: 683

Rogues Gallery wrote: Top young player. I was very impressed with his maturity when he spoke on stage in the South Stand bar after one of the Wigan 1st team games last season. Wigan were trying to sign him then, but I was actually pleased that he went to his hometown club. I would imagine the administrators see "value" in him. Sad really but I do hope he now comes to Wigan IF things can't be sorted for him at Bradford. Maybe they could put a clause in his contract giving Bradford first option should they return to the top flight.



This is the bit thats hurting the most as a fan losing what has turned out to be a fantastic academy. Scott and Trueman are superb talents and it looks liek others will see the benefit of it This is the bit thats hurting the most as a fan losing what has turned out to be a fantastic academy. Scott and Trueman are superb talents and it looks liek others will see the benefit of it Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am

Posts: 13370

Rogues Gallery wrote: Top young player. I was very impressed with his maturity when he spoke on stage in the South Stand bar after one of the Wigan 1st team games last season. Wigan were trying to sign him then, but I was actually pleased that he went to his hometown club. I would imagine the administrators see "value" in him. Sad really but I do hope he now comes to Wigan IF things can't be sorted for him at Bradford. Maybe they could put a clause in his contract giving Bradford first option should they return to the top flight .



That's a generous idea, but I'm not sure the lad or his agent would be happy with it.



What if by then he's become the hottest property in the game?



With the best will in the world, it would likely take Bradford years and years to regain their former status.



If things have gone really well for him in the interim period, isn't he likely to be a little more ambitious? That's a generous idea, but I'm not sure the lad or his agent would be happy with it.What if by then he's become the hottest property in the game?With the best will in the world, it would likely take Bradford years and years to regain their former status.If things have gone really well for him in the interim period, isn't he likely to be a little more ambitious? Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 13819

Location: Looking for coffee and donuts

Rogues Gallery wrote: Top young player. I was very impressed with his maturity when he spoke on stage in the South Stand bar after one of the Wigan 1st team games last season. Wigan were trying to sign him then, but I was actually pleased that he went to his hometown club. I would imagine the administrators see "value" in him . Sad really but I do hope he now comes to Wigan IF things can't be sorted for him at Bradford. Maybe they could put a clause in his contract giving Bradford first option should they return to the top flight.



His value is zero to Bradford unfortunately. He's a free agent given they've been liquidated. His value is zero to Bradford unfortunately. He's a free agent given they've been liquidated. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: ChrisA, Cruncher, hatty, Iamlegend, jackdog, MattyB, muttywhitedog and 144 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 757 , 758 , 759 , 760 1 ... 756 7598 posts • Page 760 of 760 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Off Topic Music Technology & Science TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,498,704 2,547 75,631 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON



























