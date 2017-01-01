WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 8:58 pm
stillinthepast




Itchy Arsenal wrote:
That sounds more logical.
A pity because if his brother is [url]half as daft[/url] as Gelling then the post match interviews could have been very entertaining



You do not need to worry on that matter, Anthony will stand as his guarantor if things were to go wrong by showing how level headed he has been in the upbringing of his younger brother.
But Anthony did admit that he had a bit of a problem in discouraging his younger brother from climbing on tables , in times of need .:roll:

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 11:39 pm
MarioRugby






Jake/Jacob Trueman from Bradford academy is on his way to Wigan. Great prospect.


Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 12:15 pm
Chris_H





MarioRugby wrote:
Jake/Jacob Trueman from Bradford academy is on his way to Wigan. Great prospect.


Sure I've seen somewhere that he's was going to Cas. Must be hard for Bulls fans to see all these prospects being signed up.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 12:55 pm
Wigg'n




Read that us and Wire are fighting over Cameron Scott as well.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 2:47 pm
Rogues Gallery





Wigg'n wrote:
Read that us and Wire are fighting over Cameron Scott as well.


Top young player. I was very impressed with his maturity when he spoke on stage in the South Stand bar after one of the Wigan 1st team games last season. Wigan were trying to sign him then, but I was actually pleased that he went to his hometown club. I would imagine the administrators see "value" in him. Sad really but I do hope he now comes to Wigan IF things can't be sorted for him at Bradford. Maybe they could put a clause in his contract giving Bradford first option should they return to the top flight.










Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:12 pm
thepimp007





Rogues Gallery wrote:
Top young player. I was very impressed with his maturity when he spoke on stage in the South Stand bar after one of the Wigan 1st team games last season. Wigan were trying to sign him then, but I was actually pleased that he went to his hometown club. I would imagine the administrators see "value" in him. Sad really but I do hope he now comes to Wigan IF things can't be sorted for him at Bradford. Maybe they could put a clause in his contract giving Bradford first option should they return to the top flight.


This is the bit thats hurting the most as a fan losing what has turned out to be a fantastic academy. Scott and Trueman are superb talents and it looks liek others will see the benefit of it

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:19 pm
Cruncher




Rogues Gallery wrote:
Top young player. I was very impressed with his maturity when he spoke on stage in the South Stand bar after one of the Wigan 1st team games last season. Wigan were trying to sign him then, but I was actually pleased that he went to his hometown club. I would imagine the administrators see "value" in him. Sad really but I do hope he now comes to Wigan IF things can't be sorted for him at Bradford. Maybe they could put a clause in his contract giving Bradford first option should they return to the top flight.


That's a generous idea, but I'm not sure the lad or his agent would be happy with it.

What if by then he's become the hottest property in the game?

With the best will in the world, it would likely take Bradford years and years to regain their former status.

If things have gone really well for him in the interim period, isn't he likely to be a little more ambitious?

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:59 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy






Rogues Gallery wrote:
Top young player. I was very impressed with his maturity when he spoke on stage in the South Stand bar after one of the Wigan 1st team games last season. Wigan were trying to sign him then, but I was actually pleased that he went to his hometown club. I would imagine the administrators see "value" in him. Sad really but I do hope he now comes to Wigan IF things can't be sorted for him at Bradford. Maybe they could put a clause in his contract giving Bradford first option should they return to the top flight.


His value is zero to Bradford unfortunately. He's a free agent given they've been liquidated.
