Geoff wrote:
Most clubs aren't even taking advantage of the marquee player rule.
We seem to have been in a state of stagnation now for so long in the British game that I can barely remember a time when we weren't. You've really got to go back to the early 90s to find an era when we were pushing the Aussies hard internationally and when there were lots of star players on our domestic scene.
But as you seem to imply in your last post, Geoff, you sometimes get the feeling that many British clubs are quite happy not even to try and compete at a higher level.
Superficially, you wonder why - when it's always the same three or four teams who win the silverware. But in actual fact it's probably another repercussion of the salary cap. Why should the likes of Wakey feel any drive to get their act together when the RFL have already indicated that they favour dumbing down from the top as a means of levelling things out?