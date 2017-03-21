|
|
One of the clubs greatest signings ever, and rare that you get a top class player and a top class pro off the field.
|
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:04 pm
|
|
Been everything I expected and then some!
Never seen a Hull player hit so hard, so often. In years to come, we will look back at his signing as a turning point in the clubs history (in the same way as Knocker was).
Been an honour to watch him in black and white.
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 5:44 am
|
|
Think all our hearts sunk a bit when he hobbled away in a cast from Headingley after breaking a bone in his foot during his debut pre-game warm up. Took another three months for us to see him but it was worth the wait.
Then the snapped achilles in 2015 which had more than a fair few writing him off for keeps.
Fools...........Didn't they realise he'd be lifting the CC above his head at Wembley the following year?
Where is Martin these days? viewtopic.php?f=34&t=586924
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:18 am
|
|
What a signing what a player what a man. A Hull FC great.
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:48 am
|
|
When we signed him I wrote on Facebook "Gareth Ellis has signed for Hull - Sophie (my partner) best get ready for some Wembley trips in the next few years!"
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:51 am
|
|
Think all our hearts sunk a bit when he hobbled away in a cast from Headingley after breaking a bone in his foot during his debut pre-game warm up. Took another three months for us to see him but it was worth the wait.
Then the snapped achilles in 2015 which had more than a fair few writing him off for keeps.
Fools...........Didn't they realise he'd be lifting the CC above his head at Wembley the following year?
Not many better ways to answer your critics captain of CC winners, Club of the year winners and nominated for MOS!
Not many better ways to answer your critics captain of CC winners, Club of the year winners and nominated for MOS!
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:00 am
|
|
£200k and all he does is tackle. What a waste of money. According to a group of Rovers fans sat behind me when he made his debut.
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:26 am
|
|
He has been and continues to be a warrior for this club.
When he signed, I'd have been happy to see Ellis play for just the initial 3 years he committed to. That he has played an additional two years (or will have done by the end of this season) is a real great to watch..
Not only his performances, but this professionalism. I would suspect the signings of Pritchard, Manu and Fonua were influenced by Ellis being at Hull.
Difficult to pin point one particular performance, but the Derby game, at home in 2014 (we won 28-0). Ellis produced possibly the most brutal defensive display I have seen of any Hull player.
|
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:32 am
|
|
Amazing signing, had a quick scan through this thread, some interesting comments about signings and retention just after he signed. Also lots of fallen comrades, where is Bet Lynch or he/she still with us?
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:47 am
|
|
Worth every penny.
|
|
c}