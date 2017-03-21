He has been and continues to be a warrior for this club.



When he signed, I'd have been happy to see Ellis play for just the initial 3 years he committed to. That he has played an additional two years (or will have done by the end of this season) is a real great to watch..



Not only his performances, but this professionalism. I would suspect the signings of Pritchard, Manu and Fonua were influenced by Ellis being at Hull.



Difficult to pin point one particular performance, but the Derby game, at home in 2014 (we won 28-0). Ellis produced possibly the most brutal defensive display I have seen of any Hull player.