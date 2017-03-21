Been everything I expected and then some!
Never seen a Hull player hit so hard, so often. In years to come, we will look back at his signing as a turning point in the clubs history (in the same way as Knocker was).
Been an honour to watch him in black and white.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: another 5yr plan, apollosghost, C for Cuckoo, Fields of Fire, Jake the Peg, oud3pstander, PCollinson1990, PerryM, the artist, themightynortherner, Touchliner, UllFC, Wytchfynder General, yorksguy1865 and 178 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|
c}