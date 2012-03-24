WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gareth Ellis signs!!

Re: Gareth Ellis signs!!

Post Sat Mar 24, 2012 11:15 am
Towns88 User avatar
One or two rumours doing the rounds that you've signed Joe Arundel.
Re: Gareth Ellis signs!!

Post Sat Mar 24, 2012 12:11 pm
A unknown superstar User avatar
Decent player but wouldn't be worth signing him aslong as Turner is still here. Not a great deal in difference between them both. We want to be signing quality young English players but Arundel isn't someone we need.
Re: Gareth Ellis signs!!

Post Sat Mar 24, 2012 6:07 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Towns88 wrote:
One or two rumours doing the rounds that you've signed Joe Arundel.

Hope not. Doesn't look top quality to me and think crooks has much more potential

Re: Gareth Ellis signs!!

Post Sat Mar 24, 2012 6:17 pm
A unknown superstar User avatar
Crooks does look good but will certainly need to bulk up a hell of alot to play SL.
Re: Gareth Ellis signs!!

Post Sat Mar 24, 2012 6:18 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
A unknown superstar wrote:
Crooks does look good but will certainly need to bulk up a hell of alot to play SL.

Give him chance, he's only 18

Re: Gareth Ellis signs!!

Post Sat Mar 24, 2012 6:21 pm
A unknown superstar User avatar
Not doubting his talent whatsoever just saying he will definitely need to bulk up that's all.
Re: Gareth Ellis signs!!

Post Sat Mar 24, 2012 6:22 pm
tommyfromhull User avatar
Jake the Peg wrote:
Give him chance, he's only 18

Exactly. Think he could be another year away yet, but there's no rush. Could be a long term player for us.
Re: Gareth Ellis signs!!

Post Sat Mar 24, 2012 6:55 pm
jamesg794 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
I think Turner will become a great player, I already rate him highly! i hope an excessive transfer fee hasn't been made if this signing is true

Re: Gareth Ellis signs!!

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 10:01 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
major black wrote:
Biggest signing since knocker.

5 years ago today. Hard to argue. Talisman, leader, instrumental in changing the club ethos.
