Iv never been the biggest fan of mcdermott,but even i cant argue with his results,he's as good a leader of a group of men as you will find anywhere. His strengths as a coach cant be tought imo,your either an inspirational leader or your not,he is by the bucketload and its served our club fantastically well.



The frustrating thing for me is that his weaknesses as a coach are a lot easier to find and can be compensated for with a good assistant coach,someone Who can put a few set plays and a bit of sructure together for when we get into the opposition 20. Our game is fine,obviously,we'r the champions,but for me our play in the opposition 20 is our biggest weakness. Very rarely do we see ryan hall just having to catch a ball and put it down because he's on the end of a set play thats created an overlap,more often than not he either has to muscle his way through a tackle or outjump someone to score. Im not suggesting reinventing the way we play, just having a few set plays and a bit of sructure to mix in with it.



This isnt an anti brian post or negative post (iv said in another thread that i think the clubs in a great situation now and moving forward) its Just something i see that could help us improve further,I think with the right addition to the backroom staff we could have the best of both worlds everything brian gives us and a little bit of what he dosnt. I honestly think we could take our game to an even higher level.