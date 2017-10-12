WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:30 am
Sal Paradise wrote:
I can only think of a couple of games where Leeds have played anywhere near the potential of the players they have in the squad. On defence the points conceded is very similar to 2016 so I am not sure the improved defence stands up to scrutiny. In Kallum Watkins you have one of the most outstanding athletes in the game yet he seldom get the opportunity to show his skills its a travesty.

On the final every try came via a kick - Leeds never looked like they had the skills or the set moves to break Cas down. Whilst Eden lost the ball at the last minute the move that led up that was a delight to see.

As I have said before you cannot knock McDermott's record it is second to none - do I really enjoy watching the style of rugby his teams play week in week out - not really its effective but its so dull.

A change of style would be great - maybe you can't have both?



We played the conditions in the final, that in itself is a joy to watch IMO we did have the skills to break Castleford down, they didn't have the skill to break us down. And you're right evens move was a delight to see, but not in the way you saw it it was a delight to see McGuire save the try from being scored.

Either our attack or defence improved from 2016 - the league position and GF winners rings show that. Our points difference at the end of regular season was -172 in 2016 in 2017 it was +76 and after the super 8s it was +126
Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:10 am
Listening to McDs post mactch press conference after the grand final, he talks about how after the cas loss in the third round Gary hetherington was on the phone all weekend saying things need to change and they need to start picking up results and how GH was having to settle the board of directors. (Remember he then gave 4 weeks for a turn around)

McD then said him and Mags had a very difficult conversation the Monday morning.

He said all those conversations were difficult to have and everyone probably got stuff wrong in those conversations. How ever ultimately the result of all those convos was to hold your nerve.

Imagine that pressure he must have been under at that stage. He was told he needed results, and he delivered. 2nd place in the league with only 1 less point than our treble winning season. And then bringing home the grand final as champions.

I truely belive this season was about answering questions and bring home results. Not about playing the most attractive rugby in the league.

I also find it almost laughable how quiet the Doom mongers have been this week.
