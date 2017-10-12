Sal Paradise wrote: I can only think of a couple of games where Leeds have played anywhere near the potential of the players they have in the squad. On defence the points conceded is very similar to 2016 so I am not sure the improved defence stands up to scrutiny. In Kallum Watkins you have one of the most outstanding athletes in the game yet he seldom get the opportunity to show his skills its a travesty.



On the final every try came via a kick - Leeds never looked like they had the skills or the set moves to break Cas down. Whilst Eden lost the ball at the last minute the move that led up that was a delight to see.



As I have said before you cannot knock McDermott's record it is second to none - do I really enjoy watching the style of rugby his teams play week in week out - not really its effective but its so dull.



A change of style would be great - maybe you can't have both?

We played the conditions in the final, that in itself is a joy to watch IMO we did have the skills to break Castleford down, they didn't have the skill to break us down. And you're right evens move was a delight to see, but not in the way you saw it it was a delight to see McGuire save the try from being scored.Either our attack or defence improved from 2016 - the league position and GF winners rings show that. Our points difference at the end of regular season was -172 in 2016 in 2017 it was +76 and after the super 8s it was +126