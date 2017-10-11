christopher

PrinterThe wrote: Granted there has been turgid and boring performances in the year but I think you need to look at it in context. After 2016 getting back up the right end of the table was very important and grinding out wins (which we did enough times) had to be a priority. More exciting play but well off the playoffs won't have cut it at a club like Leeds.



Add in a spine that wasn't exactly familiar with each other. A new young FB followed by another newer younger FB. Moon shifted to HB after the season had started. A new hooker and in McGuire a guy who whilst still producing in the first half of the season also had dodgy moments but then again he will have had a huge decision about leaving Leeds on his mind, when it was announced it seems to lift a weight off his shoulders.



Think we can get back closer to our 2015 style and there were glimpses with the home wins over Wigan and Wire but it'll take time. What Cas achieved this year was 4 years in the making, arguably the same as us in 2015, we had to start again from scratch almost this year after last years mess.



Agree with this, I think the turgid/boring comments are also way off the mark, we have played some great rugby this year and our defence has improved out of all sight.



I don't think the achievement of this team this year can be underestimated, we were a total mess last year and with minimal changes we have won the grand final, which is surely what the whole season is about, would I have liked us to have played like Cas all season, probably yes, would I have liked to have played like that all season then come up short when it mattered, not in the slightest I admire grit and determination and utilising a winning game plan as much as throwing around and playing the fancy stuff.



Agree with this, I think the turgid/boring comments are also way off the mark, we have played some great rugby this year and our defence has improved out of all sight.

I don't think the achievement of this team this year can be underestimated, we were a total mess last year and with minimal changes we have won the grand final, which is surely what the whole season is about, would I have liked us to have played like Cas all season, probably yes, would I have liked to have played like that all season then come up short when it mattered, not in the slightest I admire grit and determination and utilising a winning game plan as much as throwing around and playing the fancy stuff.

I think the league will be much tougher next year, Warrington will be far far better, Wigan may not have as many injuries, Saints look to be a force again, Hull will want to go that step further and Cas will want to put this years wrongs right ( I actually think Cas will not be as good next year though) but I think we will actually be better too next year



Warrington will be better next year but I'm not sure by how much yet, could do with more recruits. Saints look promising but we'll have to see if Barba does 'a Segeyaro' if an NRL team come calling.

Wigan will be back up near the top if they keep the injuries down. Hull might drop a little because Ellis was that important to them. As for Cas who they have playing FB next year is massive, it's an important position for any team but especially for them and their attack. christopher

PrinterThe wrote: Warrington will be better next year but I'm not sure by how much yet, could do with more recruits. Saints look promising but we'll have to see if Barba does 'a Segeyaro' if an NRL team come calling.

Wigan will be back up near the top if they keep the injuries down. Hull might drop a little because Ellis was that important to them. As for Cas who they have playing FB next year is massive, it's an important position for any team but especially for them and their attack.





It will be interesting to see who is next years Leeds/Catalans/Warrington, i.e big team that gets dragged into the middle 8s, I think there will be one, it could be Cas if they get off to a bad start and doubt creeps in!



It will be interesting to see who is next years Leeds/Catalans/Warrington, i.e big team that gets dragged into the middle 8s, I think there will be one, it could be Cas if they get off to a bad start and doubt creeps in!

Edited to add, if there is a Middle 8s next year that is!



PrinterThe wrote: Warrington will be better next year but I'm not sure by how much yet, could do with more recruits. Saints look promising but we'll have to see if Barba does 'a Segeyaro' if an NRL team come calling.

Wigan will be back up near the top if they keep the injuries down. Hull might drop a little because Ellis was that important to them. As for Cas who they have playing FB next year is massive, it's an important position for any team but especially for them and their attack.



I wonder if Cas had any forewarning about the Hardaker affair? Hence why they recruited Lo from Sheffield so they can move Eden permanently to full back.

I wonder if Cas had any forewarning about the Hardaker affair? Hence why they recruited Lo from Sheffield so they can move Eden permanently to full back.

On the surface the Wolves look to have greatly refreshed their coaching staff, I think Henderson is a great appointment for them. Wigan need to find a replacement for O'Loughlin. Saints will be better for a full pre-season under Holbrook.

1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield

11 Salford 12 Leigh

Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford

Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh

GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan Juan Cornetto

Website Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm4610Living the Dream I cannot believe there are still some calling for Mac to go!



He has consistently produced the goods when it mattered and for most of his time has had an aging squad deteriorating physically year on year. With very limited recruitment he has managed to squeeze the best out of the squad and at the same time integrate some of the younger players and improve others (eg Mullally). He favours an off the cuff attacking style which is dependent on the players match day form and when it clicks is very attractive.



So Brian has earned the right to leave the club when it suits him and I am sure he will win us more trophies over the next years playing attractive rugby. So you knockers why not get behind him for change. Don't worry about avoiding temptation.

As you grow older, it will avoid you!

- Winston Churchill rhino65

Juan Cornetto wrote: I cannot believe there are still some calling for Mac to go!



He has consistently produced the goods when it mattered and for most of his time has had an aging squad deteriorating physically year on year. With very limited recruitment he has managed to squeeze the best out of the squad and at the same time integrate some of the younger players and improve others (eg Mullally). He favours an off the cuff attacking style which is dependent on the players match day form and when it clicks is very attractive.



So Brian has earned the right to leave the club when it suits him and I am sure he will win us more trophies over the next years playing attractive rugby. So you knockers why not get behind him for change.



