PrinterThe wrote: Granted there has been turgid and boring performances in the year but I think you need to look at it in context. After 2016 getting back up the right end of the table was very important and grinding out wins (which we did enough times) had to be a priority. More exciting play but well off the playoffs won't have cut it at a club like Leeds.



Add in a spine that wasn't exactly familiar with each other. A new young FB followed by another newer younger FB. Moon shifted to HB after the season had started. A new hooker and in McGuire a guy who whilst still producing in the first half of the season also had dodgy moments but then again he will have had a huge decision about leaving Leeds on his mind, when it was announced it seems to lift a weight off his shoulders.



Think we can get back closer to our 2015 style and there were glimpses with the home wins over Wigan and Wire but it'll take time. What Cas achieved this year was 4 years in the making, arguably the same as us in 2015, we had to start again from scratch almost this year after last years mess.

Agree with this, I think the turgid/boring comments are also way off the mark, we have played some great rugby this year and our defence has improved out of all sight.I don't think the achievement of this team this year can be underestimated, we were a total mess last year and with minimal changes we have won the grand final, which is surely what the whole season is about, would I have liked us to have played like Cas all season, probably yes, would I have liked to have played like that all season then come up short when it mattered, not in the slightest I admire grit and determination and utilising a winning game plan as much as throwing around and playing the fancy stuff.I think the league will be much tougher next year, Warrington will be far far better, Wigan may not have as many injuries, Saints look to be a force again, Hull will want to go that step further and Cas will want to put this years wrongs right ( I actually think Cas will not be as good next year though) but I think we will actually be better too next year