Granted there has been turgid and boring performances in the year but I think you need to look at it in context. After 2016 getting back up the right end of the table was very important and grinding out wins (which we did enough times) had to be a priority. More exciting play but well off the playoffs won't have cut it at a club like Leeds.



Add in a spine that wasn't exactly familiar with each other. A new young FB followed by another newer younger FB. Moon shifted to HB after the season had started. A new hooker and in McGuire a guy who whilst still producing in the first half of the season also had dodgy moments but then again he will have had a huge decision about leaving Leeds on his mind, when it was announced it seems to lift a weight off his shoulders.



Think we can get back closer to our 2015 style and there were glimpses with the home wins over Wigan and Wire but it'll take time. What Cas achieved this year was 4 years in the making, arguably the same as us in 2015, we had to start again from scratch almost this year after last years mess.