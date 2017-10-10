:lol: The usual suspects have been very quiet this week.
They'll be back soon enough, to spread their words of wisdom, unfortunately.
Fab 5 Freddie or whatever he's calling himself this month will no doubt be back around October 23rd, unless England do the unimaginable and actually win. In which case you can expect him to be back after one or 2 Leeds defeats next season, with a whole new agenda based around Richie Myler or one of the kids.
Gotcha in 2016 wrote:
McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.
Genuine question, did you enjoy most of last season? (not just the last 2 weeks)
I said that Mac should go if we didnt get top 4 (or a CC) and obviously we exceeded this, but a lot of our play was uninspired and boring, so I dont blame posters who wanted a new coach
Imo Mac should leave now a club legend, as I dont think we have much a chance of winning things for the next couple of years and by then Mac would have been 10 years with the same club, things are bound to get stale no matter how good you are
I think we would be better off with giving a new coach (possibly an NRL number 2 looking to prove himself like Holbrook, if we couldnt get someone like Hasler) a few years to build a GF winning team under his own image
Another GF maybe? One where McGuire and Burrow aren't coaching the team?
I believe pre (or maybe post) the GF Mac said that he barley coached the team this week and left it all to the senior players, only a matter of time before that is thrown back into his face
In all seriousness (assuming he stays on) it will be a big test for him to get other spine players (and especially halves) to replicate the performances in big games of McGuire, Burrow and Sinfield
Funnily enough, after 2015 I wasnt that worried because our best performer in the GF was McGuire who was still going to be there, but now McGuire is leaving and after putting in one of the best Grand Final performances of all time (second time ever that someone has received every single MotM vote after Burrow in 2011)
If Mac wins another GF without those 3, he will not only go down as the best Leeds coach ever, but he will promote himself along side Jack Gibson as one of the 'supercoaches' of RL
leedsnsouths wrote:
Your last paragraph is probably one of the main reasons he would stay. To prove that he can do it again without Burrow and Mcguire. He has said proving people wrong is one of the things he enjoys the most. Hope he reads Southstander, there is enough material on here to motivate him for the rest of his career.
leedsnsouths wrote:
My sentiments too - McDermott is unsurpassed at getting the team firing at the business end of the season but the quality/style of the rugby under his coaching is turgid/boring.
Yes he has a great record but in all his time in charge Leeds have only headed the regular season table once - which suggests the quality of the play is inconsistent at best.
The finals series is about no-risk grinding it out rugby which Leeds do better than anyone else - teams seem to change their approach e.g. Cas. when they get to the finals which also works in Leeds' favour.
Leeds have some great players I just want to see them play to their potential on a more regular basis
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Generally yes, some highs and lows and some mediocre thrown in. But that's the life if an RL fan at least we got the trophy at the end of it. You can't expect to sweep all. Who're you every year, cas may have looked invincible must of the year, but it will be tougher next year.
Mac won't be going anywhere for a few more years, and we will win more trophies under him, I honestly think the squad is stronger next year overall, and we will be there abouts again.
Plus 90% certain is successor in head coach will come from within burrow Jjb, or another.
I've been one of the many saying he should go & certainly questioned his selections tactics & post/pre match comments on a regulsr basis. Having said that with this GF win he's more than answered those questions & doubts. It can't & shouldn't be understated how this achievement came on the back of 2016 losing Sinny JP Kylie & not least some of the awful hidings we've taken this year. I do stand by my opinion wrt using 15/16 players picking lads injured & how he selects his teams wrt form but if he decides to stay he deserves to simple as. It will be interesting to see what impact Burrow & Chev Walker have wrt Coaching & id hope we get 1 or 2 fresh voices on the staff. Onto the Squad i still think we're carrying 2/3 high earners too many who have too many injuries & not enough gametime for the money.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Granted there has been turgid and boring performances in the year but I think you need to look at it in context. After 2016 getting back up the right end of the table was very important and grinding out wins (which we did enough times) had to be a priority. More exciting play but well off the playoffs won't have cut it at a club like Leeds.
Add in a spine that wasn't exactly familiar with each other. A new young FB followed by another newer younger FB. Moon shifted to HB after the season had started. A new hooker and in McGuire a guy who whilst still producing in the first half of the season also had dodgy moments but then again he will have had a huge decision about leaving Leeds on his mind, when it was announced it seems to lift a weight off his shoulders.
Think we can get back closer to our 2015 style and there were glimpses with the home wins over Wigan and Wire but it'll take time. What Cas achieved this year was 4 years in the making, arguably the same as us in 2015, we had to start again from scratch almost this year after last years mess.
