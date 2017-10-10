leedsnsouths wrote: Genuine question, did you enjoy most of last season? (not just the last 2 weeks)



I said that Mac should go if we didnt get top 4 (or a CC) and obviously we exceeded this, but a lot of our play was uninspired and boring, so I dont blame posters who wanted a new coach



Imo Mac should leave now a club legend, as I dont think we have much a chance of winning things for the next couple of years and by then Mac would have been 10 years with the same club, things are bound to get stale no matter how good you are



I think we would be better off with giving a new coach (possibly an NRL number 2 looking to prove himself like Holbrook, if we couldnt get someone like Hasler) a few years to build a GF winning team under his own image

My sentiments too - McDermott is unsurpassed at getting the team firing at the business end of the season but the quality/style of the rugby under his coaching is turgid/boring.Yes he has a great record but in all his time in charge Leeds have only headed the regular season table once - which suggests the quality of the play is inconsistent at best.The finals series is about no-risk grinding it out rugby which Leeds do better than anyone else - teams seem to change their approach e.g. Cas. when they get to the finals which also works in Leeds' favour.Leeds have some great players I just want to see them play to their potential on a more regular basis