WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post a reply
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:52 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3437
The Magic Rat wrote:
:lol: The usual suspects have been very quiet this week.


They'll be back soon enough, to spread their words of wisdom, unfortunately. :lol:

Fab 5 Freddie or whatever he's calling himself this month will no doubt be back around October 23rd, unless England do the unimaginable and actually win.
In which case you can expect him to be back after one or 2 Leeds defeats next season, with a whole new agenda based around Richie Myler or one of the kids.
Gotcha in 2016 wrote:
McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.


:lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:40 am
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1290
loiner81 wrote:
They'll be back soon enough, to spread their words of wisdom, unfortunately. :lol:

Fab 5 Freddie or whatever he's calling himself this month will no doubt be back around October 23rd, unless England do the unimaginable and actually win.
In which case you can expect him to be back after one or 2 Leeds defeats next season, with a whole new agenda based around Richie Myler or one of the kids.


Genuine question, did you enjoy most of last season? (not just the last 2 weeks)

I said that Mac should go if we didnt get top 4 (or a CC) and obviously we exceeded this, but a lot of our play was uninspired and boring, so I dont blame posters who wanted a new coach

Imo Mac should leave now a club legend, as I dont think we have much a chance of winning things for the next couple of years and by then Mac would have been 10 years with the same club, things are bound to get stale no matter how good you are

I think we would be better off with giving a new coach (possibly an NRL number 2 looking to prove himself like Holbrook, if we couldnt get someone like Hasler) a few years to build a GF winning team under his own image
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:55 am
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1290
loiner81 wrote:
Another GF maybe? One where McGuire and Burrow aren't coaching the team?


I believe pre (or maybe post) the GF Mac said that he barley coached the team this week and left it all to the senior players, only a matter of time before that is thrown back into his face :lol:

In all seriousness (assuming he stays on) it will be a big test for him to get other spine players (and especially halves) to replicate the performances in big games of McGuire, Burrow and Sinfield

Funnily enough, after 2015 I wasnt that worried because our best performer in the GF was McGuire who was still going to be there, but now McGuire is leaving and after putting in one of the best Grand Final performances of all time (second time ever that someone has received every single MotM vote after Burrow in 2011)

If Mac wins another GF without those 3, he will not only go down as the best Leeds coach ever, but he will promote himself along side Jack Gibson as one of the 'supercoaches' of RL
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:57 am
The Magic Rat User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 29, 2005 11:54 am
Posts: 1611
Location: with the barefoot girls
leedsnsouths wrote:
I believe pre (or maybe post) the GF Mac said that he barley coached the team this week and left it all to the senior players, only a matter of time before that is thrown back into his face :lol:

In all seriousness (assuming he stays on) it will be a big test for him to get other spine players (and especially halves) to replicate the performances in big games of McGuire, Burrow and Sinfield

Funnily enough, after 2015 I wasnt that worried because our best performer in the GF was McGuire who was still going to be there, but now McGuire is leaving and after putting in one of the best Grand Final performances of all time (second time ever that someone has received every single MotM vote after Burrow in 2011)

If Mac wins another GF without those 3, he will not only go down as the best Leeds coach ever, but he will promote himself along side Jack Gibson as one of the 'supercoaches' of RL
Your last paragraph is probably one of the main reasons he would stay. To prove that he can do it again without Burrow and Mcguire. He has said proving people wrong is one of the things he enjoys the most. Hope he reads Southstander, there is enough material on here to motivate him for the rest of his career. :wink:
Woody: Can I pour you a draft, Mr. Peterson?
Norm: A little early, isn't it Woody?
Woody: For a beer?
Norm: No, for stupid questions.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:12 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7976
Location: SWMC Coach
Amen.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping aficionado

Wanted : Safe return of my beloved New England Patriots hat
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:27 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15654
Location: On the road
leedsnsouths wrote:
Genuine question, did you enjoy most of last season? (not just the last 2 weeks)

I said that Mac should go if we didnt get top 4 (or a CC) and obviously we exceeded this, but a lot of our play was uninspired and boring, so I dont blame posters who wanted a new coach

Imo Mac should leave now a club legend, as I dont think we have much a chance of winning things for the next couple of years and by then Mac would have been 10 years with the same club, things are bound to get stale no matter how good you are

I think we would be better off with giving a new coach (possibly an NRL number 2 looking to prove himself like Holbrook, if we couldnt get someone like Hasler) a few years to build a GF winning team under his own image


My sentiments too - McDermott is unsurpassed at getting the team firing at the business end of the season but the quality/style of the rugby under his coaching is turgid/boring.

Yes he has a great record but in all his time in charge Leeds have only headed the regular season table once - which suggests the quality of the play is inconsistent at best.

The finals series is about no-risk grinding it out rugby which Leeds do better than anyone else - teams seem to change their approach e.g. Cas. when they get to the finals which also works in Leeds' favour.

Leeds have some great players I just want to see them play to their potential on a more regular basis
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 7:48 am
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1673
leedsnsouths wrote:
Genuine question, did you enjoy most of last season? (not just the last 2 weeks)

I said that Mac should go if we didnt get top 4 (or a CC) and obviously we exceeded this, but a lot of our play was uninspired and boring, so I dont blame posters who wanted a new coach

Imo Mac should leave now a club legend, as I dont think we have much a chance of winning things for the next couple of years and by then Mac would have been 10 years with the same club, things are bound to get stale no matter how good you are

I think we would be better off with giving a new coach (possibly an NRL number 2 looking to prove himself like Holbrook, if we couldnt get someone like Hasler) a few years to build a GF winning team under his own image

Generally yes, some highs and lows and some mediocre thrown in.
But that's the life if an RL fan at least we got the trophy at the end of it. You can't expect to sweep all. Who're you every year, cas may have looked invincible must of the year, but it will be tougher next year.

Mac won't be going anywhere for a few more years, and we will win more trophies under him, I honestly think the squad is stronger next year overall, and we will be there abouts again.

Plus 90% certain is successor in head coach will come from within burrow Jjb, or another.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Boston Spa, chapylad, cheekydiddles, deginner, dualcodefan, flipper, Google [Bot], Jrrhino, leedsbarmyarmy, Les Norton, LJ54, Norman Stanley Fletcher, RHINO-MARK, Rogues Gallery, Stevosfalseteeth, tad rhino, The Chin's Back, TOMCAT, Trebor1 and 434 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,648,1752,48376,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WALES
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAMOA
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
WC:B
IRELAND
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
WC:A
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
WC:C/D
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
WC:B
SAMOA
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C/D
ITALY
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 08:30
WC:D
FIJI
v
WALES
TV
  
  Fri 10th Nov : 08:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 07:00
WC:B
SAMOA
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  12th Nov : 05:00
WC:C/D
PNG
v
USA
TV
  
  12th Nov : 07:30
WC:C
WALES
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  12th Nov : 10:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
FRANCE
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM