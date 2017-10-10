loiner81 wrote: Another GF maybe? One where McGuire and Burrow aren't coaching the team?

I believe pre (or maybe post) the GF Mac said that he barley coached the team this week and left it all to the senior players, only a matter of time before that is thrown back into his faceIn all seriousness (assuming he stays on) it will be a big test for him to get other spine players (and especially halves) to replicate the performances in big games of McGuire, Burrow and SinfieldFunnily enough, after 2015 I wasnt that worried because our best performer in the GF was McGuire who was still going to be there, but now McGuire is leaving and after putting in one of the best Grand Final performances of all time (second time ever that someone has received every single MotM vote after Burrow in 2011)If Mac wins another GF without those 3, he will not only go down as the best Leeds coach ever, but he will promote himself along side Jack Gibson as one of the 'supercoaches' of RL