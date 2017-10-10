loiner81

The Magic Rat wrote: :lol: The usual suspects have been very quiet this week.



They'll be back soon enough, to spread their words of wisdom, unfortunately.



Fab 5 Freddie or whatever he's calling himself this month will no doubt be back around October 23rd, unless England do the unimaginable and actually win.

loiner81 wrote:



Fab 5 Freddie or whatever he's calling himself this month will no doubt be back around October 23rd, unless England do the unimaginable and actually win.

Genuine question, did you enjoy most of last season? (not just the last 2 weeks)



I said that Mac should go if we didnt get top 4 (or a CC) and obviously we exceeded this, but a lot of our play was uninspired and boring, so I dont blame posters who wanted a new coach



Imo Mac should leave now a club legend, as I dont think we have much a chance of winning things for the next couple of years and by then Mac would have been 10 years with the same club, things are bound to get stale no matter how good you are



loiner81 wrote: Another GF maybe? One where McGuire and Burrow aren't coaching the team?



I believe pre (or maybe post) the GF Mac said that he barley coached the team this week and left it all to the senior players, only a matter of time before that is thrown back into his face



In all seriousness (assuming he stays on) it will be a big test for him to get other spine players (and especially halves) to replicate the performances in big games of McGuire, Burrow and Sinfield



Funnily enough, after 2015 I wasnt that worried because our best performer in the GF was McGuire who was still going to be there, but now McGuire is leaving and after putting in one of the best Grand Final performances of all time (second time ever that someone has received every single MotM vote after Burrow in 2011)



I believe pre (or maybe post) the GF Mac said that he barley coached the team this week and left it all to the senior players, only a matter of time before that is thrown back into his faceIn all seriousness (assuming he stays on) it will be a big test for him to get other spine players (and especially halves) to replicate the performances in big games of McGuire, Burrow and SinfieldFunnily enough, after 2015 I wasnt that worried because our best performer in the GF was McGuire who was still going to be there, but now McGuire is leaving and after putting in one of the best Grand Final performances of all time (second time ever that someone has received every single MotM vote after Burrow in 2011)If Mac wins another GF without those 3, he will not only go down as the best Leeds coach ever, but he will promote himself along side Jack Gibson as one of the 'supercoaches' of RL

