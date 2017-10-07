Just been at a game this morning,nand the stories I have heard within the club are frightening, and far worse than envisaged. And I am talking about from someone within the club. Ridiculous how we have got to this.
Gotcha in 2016 wrote:
McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.
Joined: Thu Dec 29, 2005 11:54 am Posts: 1610
loiner81 wrote:
The usual suspects have been very quiet this week.
