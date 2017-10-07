WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:03 pm
JonnoTheGreat

Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:28 pm
Posts: 45
Maybe it's time for Brian to bow out on a high.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:24 pm
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15653
Location: On the road
I would agree not sure what more he can achieve at Leeds
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:29 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3436
Sal Paradise wrote:
I would agree not sure what more he can achieve at Leeds


Another GF maybe? One where McGuire and Burrow aren't coaching the team?
Gotcha in 2016 wrote:
McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.


:lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:04 pm
The Avenger
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3594
JonnoTheGreat wrote:
Maybe it's time for Brian to bow out on a high.


I think it’s time to consign this thread to the archive and give Brian McDermott his due!
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 12:56 am
JonnoTheGreat

Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:28 pm
Posts: 45
Brian has had high quality players around him during his tenure. Would he have had such success without them?

I think he should step down now. The only way IS down from here.

The performance from Cas was utter rubbish by the way.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:09 am
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8775
Location: Leeds
The only way is down? They've been saying that for the last 8 seasons :D
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:11 am
The Magic Rat
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 29, 2005 11:54 am
Posts: 1609
Location: with the barefoot girls
Leeds rhinos , papering over the cracks since 2006 !
Woody: Can I pour you a draft, Mr. Peterson?
Norm: A little early, isn't it Woody?
Woody: For a beer?
Norm: No, for stupid questions.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:58 am
Homer Simpson
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pm
Posts: 1852
Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
So is Powell up for the rhinos job
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 4:03 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3436
Just been at a game this morning,nand the stories I have heard within the club are frightening, and far worse than envisaged. And I am talking about from someone within the club. Ridiculous how we have got to this.
Gotcha in 2016 wrote:
McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.


:lol: :lol: :lol:
