Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:39 am
TOMCAT
Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1744
Location: Happy Valley
If we lose next weekend normal service will be resumed :roll:
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:42 am
rollin thunder
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1648
PrinterThe wrote:
Well understandable really, guy has stuck in there in the midst of massive personal abuse and criticism especially the last 2 seasons. Easy option to have left after 2015 or after 2016 leave it to another coach to pick up the pieces, he backed himself and the players he had so must be a great feeling of vindication.

Whatever people think of his tactics/selections etc. He had done enough even before this season to deserve a bit more respect than what many failed to give him, quite a few spoke of him like something they've stepped in.

Think he hit the nail on the head last night when he said the thing he has learned the most is to hold his nerve, just wish he would not be quite so stubborn it's s fine line.

I've been critical at times I'm sure we all have.
But yeah close this post now, Brian Mac can stay coach as long as he wants to be. Be has proved everybody wrong again, he isn't just lucky or inherited a good side, he is a great coach. Long may it continue
And when things are not going well we need to be like him and hold out nerve.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:45 am
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3414
AJC wrote:
Massive respect to the main man, he predicted the GF after round 3!


And was duly mocked by the dad's army on Southstander who once again end a SL season looking like a bit silly.
Gotcha in 2016 wrote:
McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.


:lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:47 am
Joshheff90
Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 327
People will say it's his stubbornness but I think it's mental toughness. He backed himself and turned things around.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:51 am
Juan Cornetto
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4604
Location: Living the Dream
PrinterThe wrote:
Well understandable really, guy has stuck in there in the midst of massive personal abuse and criticism especially the last 2 seasons. Easy option to have left after 2015 or after 2016 leave it to another coach to pick up the pieces, he backed himself and the players he had so must be a great feeling of vindication.

Whatever people think of his tactics/selections etc. He had done enough even before this season to deserve a bit more respect than what many failed to give him, quite a few spoke of him like something they've stepped in.


Spot on Printer.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:43 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3640
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Wonder what the people of this thread are thinking now. Anyway think this should be locked, what ever the guy does now he cant be slagged off ever again.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:47 pm
sgtwilko
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:08 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3640
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
sgtwilko wrote:
Well said! This motherf*cker is done.....

If you have any self respect lock it!


Cheers twice lol,anyway I’m a Wire fan and know what it’s like to whine at a coach but seriously how many a Grand Finals as this guy got to win to stop people ripping him a new one.
