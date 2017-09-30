TOMCAT

If we lose next weekend normal service will be resumed



PrinterThe wrote: Well understandable really, guy has stuck in there in the midst of massive personal abuse and criticism especially the last 2 seasons. Easy option to have left after 2015 or after 2016 leave it to another coach to pick up the pieces, he backed himself and the players he had so must be a great feeling of vindication.



Whatever people think of his tactics/selections etc. He had done enough even before this season to deserve a bit more respect than what many failed to give him, quite a few spoke of him like something they've stepped in.

Think he hit the nail on the head last night when he said the thing he has learned the most is to hold his nerve, just wish he would not be quite so stubborn it's s fine line.



I've been critical at times I'm sure we all have.

But yeah close this post now, Brian Mac can stay coach as long as he wants to be. Be has proved everybody wrong again, he isn't just lucky or inherited a good side, he is a great coach. Long may it continue

Think he hit the nail on the head last night when he said the thing he has learned the most is to hold his nerve, just wish he would not be quite so stubborn it's s fine line.

I've been critical at times I'm sure we all have.

But yeah close this post now, Brian Mac can stay coach as long as he wants to be. Be has proved everybody wrong again, he isn't just lucky or inherited a good side, he is a great coach. Long may it continue

And when things are not going well we need to be like him and hold out nerve.

AJC wrote: Massive respect to the main man, he predicted the GF after round 3!



And was duly mocked by the dad's army on Southstander who once again end a SL season looking like a bit silly.



People will say it's his stubbornness but I think it's mental toughness. He backed himself and turned things around. Juan Cornetto

PrinterThe wrote: Well understandable really, guy has stuck in there in the midst of massive personal abuse and criticism especially the last 2 seasons. Easy option to have left after 2015 or after 2016 leave it to another coach to pick up the pieces, he backed himself and the players he had so must be a great feeling of vindication.

Whatever people think of his tactics/selections etc. He had done enough even before this season to deserve a bit more respect than what many failed to give him, quite a few spoke of him like something they've stepped in.



Whatever people think of his tactics/selections etc. He had done enough even before this season to deserve a bit more respect than what many failed to give him, quite a few spoke of him like something they've stepped in.



Spot on Printer.

Wonder what the people of this thread are thinking now. Anyway think this should be locked, what ever the guy does now he cant be slagged off ever again.



karetaker wrote: Wonder what the people of this thread are thinking now. Anyway think this should be locked, what ever the guy does now he cant be slagged off ever again.

Well said! This motherf*cker is done.....

If you have any self respect lock it!

Well said! This motherf*cker is done.....



If you have any self respect lock it! Well said! This motherf*cker is done.....If you have any self respect lock it! Odemwingie wrote: I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote: I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote: Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote: To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

