PrinterThe wrote: Well understandable really, guy has stuck in there in the midst of massive personal abuse and criticism especially the last 2 seasons. Easy option to have left after 2015 or after 2016 leave it to another coach to pick up the pieces, he backed himself and the players he had so must be a great feeling of vindication.



Whatever people think of his tactics/selections etc. He had done enough even before this season to deserve a bit more respect than what many failed to give him, quite a few spoke of him like something they've stepped in.

Think he hit the nail on the head last night when he said the thing he has learned the most is to hold his nerve, just wish he would not be quite so stubborn it's s fine line.I've been critical at times I'm sure we all have.But yeah close this post now, Brian Mac can stay coach as long as he wants to be. Be has proved everybody wrong again, he isn't just lucky or inherited a good side, he is a great coach. Long may it continueAnd when things are not going well we need to be like him and hold out nerve.