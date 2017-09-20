|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15191
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
tvoc wrote:
Think Millington is marginally the better of the two but it's a close call, both are very good. Had he been at Leeds the last couple of seasons he'd have played stand-off and done a better job than any of Sinfield's successors.
TBH I think Cuthbertson is a magnificent player. I'd love him at Cas. Like most of his team mates he has been poorly used at times.
|
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:53 am
|
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7953
Location: SWMC Coach
|
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Thing is Millington just keeps getting better and better
|
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.
IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.
SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:22 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15222
|
tvoc wrote:
Think Millington is marginally the better of the two but it's a close call, both are very good. Had he been at Leeds the last couple of seasons he'd have played stand-off and done a better job than any of Sinfield's successors.
I have watched plenty of Cas games over last three years, along with the Rhinos. Millington is an excellent player, quality. Cuthbertson is better though, very much. We have a quality player in Cuthbertson that could easily have been one of the best, had he been here at the right time. Cuthbertson however is very reliant on the dummy half, the difference in him with a quality dummy half is massive. You only had to see Friday night for that, Burrow in himself was very good, but not for Cuthbertson, they brought Parcell on and it was like a switch was pressed. It was the same with Aiton, and how we struggled when he wasn't replaced.
|
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:54 am
|
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 7034
Location: Central Coast
|
tigertot wrote:
A poor man's Grant Millington.
I love this!
He who laughs last laughs longest!
|
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)
Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months
Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.
McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get
Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:15 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 29, 2005 11:54 am
Posts: 1598
Location: with the barefoot girls
|
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
My mistake, forgot he started 2015. I don't remember too many other games, but IMO he was bog average in the 2015 GF (dropped the ball almost with his first touch IIRC) - Garbutt was better.
For all the hype about his offloading game I just haven't seen him make any difference in the key games.
CC semi against St Helens at Warrington
|
Woody: Can I pour you a draft, Mr. Peterson?
Norm: A little early, isn't it Woody?
Woody: For a beer?
Norm: No, for stupid questions.
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 2:36 am
|
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8267
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
|
So one game? In any event he was anonymous in the more recent cup semi (along with the other forwards).
I'll openly admit I may be biased against Cuthbertson BTW, as he was an absolute plodder in the NRL. He's probably not as bad as he appeared at times for the Knights, but equally I really think he was overhyped in 2015.
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 5:52 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 29, 2005 11:54 am
Posts: 1598
Location: with the barefoot girls
|
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
So one game? In any event he was anonymous in the more recent cup semi (along with the other forwards).
I'll openly admit I may be biased against Cuthbertson BTW, as he was an absolute plodder in the NRL. He's probably not as bad as he appeared at times for the Knights, but equally I really think he was overhyped in 2015.
Depends what you are classing as big games. If you are meaning finals and semi finals then that would only amount to a handful of games in his Leeds career so far. The semi final against Saints was just one that came to mind.
|
Woody: Can I pour you a draft, Mr. Peterson?
Norm: A little early, isn't it Woody?
Woody: For a beer?
Norm: No, for stupid questions.
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 6:42 am
|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1125
|
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
So one game? In any event he was anonymous in the more recent cup semi (along with the other forwards).
I'll openly admit I may be biased against Cuthbertson BTW, as he was an absolute plodder in the NRL. He's probably not as bad as he appeared at times for the Knights, but equally I really think he was overhyped in 2015.
So it's gone from he hasn't done anything in big games dating back to 2014 when he wasn't even here to he didn't do much in one recent cup game in a game where the whole team were out played. Cas players were also outplayed by Hull in the previous round so we should write them off also.
In 2015 he should've been MOS ahead of Hardaker but forwards hardly ever win it nowadays.
|