Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:36 am
tvoc wrote:
Think Millington is marginally the better of the two but it's a close call, both are very good. Had he been at Leeds the last couple of seasons he'd have played stand-off and done a better job than any of Sinfield's successors.


TBH I think Cuthbertson is a magnificent player. I'd love him at Cas. Like most of his team mates he has been poorly used at times.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:53 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Thing is Millington just keeps getting better and better
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:22 am
tvoc wrote:
Think Millington is marginally the better of the two but it's a close call, both are very good. Had he been at Leeds the last couple of seasons he'd have played stand-off and done a better job than any of Sinfield's successors.


I have watched plenty of Cas games over last three years, along with the Rhinos. Millington is an excellent player, quality. Cuthbertson is better though, very much. We have a quality player in Cuthbertson that could easily have been one of the best, had he been here at the right time. Cuthbertson however is very reliant on the dummy half, the difference in him with a quality dummy half is massive. You only had to see Friday night for that, Burrow in himself was very good, but not for Cuthbertson, they brought Parcell on and it was like a switch was pressed. It was the same with Aiton, and how we struggled when he wasn't replaced.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:54 am
tigertot wrote:
A poor man's Grant Millington.

I love this!

Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:15 am
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
My mistake, forgot he started 2015. I don't remember too many other games, but IMO he was bog average in the 2015 GF (dropped the ball almost with his first touch IIRC) - Garbutt was better.

For all the hype about his offloading game I just haven't seen him make any difference in the key games.

CC semi against St Helens at Warrington
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Fri Sep 22, 2017 2:36 am
So one game? In any event he was anonymous in the more recent cup semi (along with the other forwards).

I'll openly admit I may be biased against Cuthbertson BTW, as he was an absolute plodder in the NRL. He's probably not as bad as he appeared at times for the Knights, but equally I really think he was overhyped in 2015.
