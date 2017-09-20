tvoc wrote: Think Millington is marginally the better of the two but it's a close call, both are very good. Had he been at Leeds the last couple of seasons he'd have played stand-off and done a better job than any of Sinfield's successors.

I have watched plenty of Cas games over last three years, along with the Rhinos. Millington is an excellent player, quality. Cuthbertson is better though, very much. We have a quality player in Cuthbertson that could easily have been one of the best, had he been here at the right time. Cuthbertson however is very reliant on the dummy half, the difference in him with a quality dummy half is massive. You only had to see Friday night for that, Burrow in himself was very good, but not for Cuthbertson, they brought Parcell on and it was like a switch was pressed. It was the same with Aiton, and how we struggled when he wasn't replaced.