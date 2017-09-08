WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:14 pm
Parkside Freddie

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 55
tad rhino wrote:
oh i'm sure a few will


Printer, the floor is yours.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:33 pm
PrinterThe
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1051
Parkside Freddie wrote:
Printer, the floor is yours.


Nah I'll just let people read the first few pages of this thread again and let them remember what the likes of you and Norman said.

What was it you said mid 2011 ....this Leeds generation were finished? Only won 3 of the next 5 GF :lol:
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 12:05 am
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 911
PrinterThe wrote:
Nah I'll just let people read the first few pages of this thread again and let them remember what the likes of you and Norman said.

What was it you said mid 2011 ....this Leeds generation were finished? Only won 3 of the next 5 GF :lol:

Can't beat clinging to the past :CLAP:
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:11 pm
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8714
Location: Leeds
Has this thread surpassed the 'Joynt voluntary tackle' thread yet? :D
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:37 pm
HucknallLoiner
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 07, 2015 1:26 pm
Posts: 111
We've no strike in the back 3 forwards. Just work horses. Get another Ali or Poaching and we could do something.
Working as a missionary for RL in Nottingham and Mansfield
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 11:13 pm
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8714
Location: Leeds
HucknallLoiner wrote:
We've no strike in the back 3 forwards. Just work horses. Get another Ali or Poaching and we could do something.

Second row is where we're weakest IMO. If we're not going to give Sutcliffe a run at centre next year, then we should build him into a full time 2nd rower
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 11:38 pm
BrisbaneRhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8247
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Surely we were just following the master plan of lulling Cas into a false sense of security so when we play them in the GF they don't play the first half because we're so easy to beat, and then fall apart in the second half due to nerves? Meanwhile our vastly experienced squad simply bides its time and executes a perfect gameplan based on muscle memory from 2015....

Maybe I'm reading too much into it. Perhaps we were simply a shower of the proverbial who yet again showed no idea or ability in how to stop Cas. Can't think we weren't expecting it given the shellacking they give us quite regularly nowadays.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:00 pm
finglas
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 04, 2002 8:06 am
Posts: 4160
Location: Dublin's fair city
The biggest problem is our inability to backup a result. The only time we have backed up in the Super 8's is against Hull the week after they won the cup. UI cannot see this team winning a semi final and a final.
Hail Stewie Griffin wrote:
All dumbies those Irish folk

So you've met my wife
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:44 pm
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8694
Location: LDZ
Were weakest at prop. They're all complete plodders other than Cuthbertson. Need some serious investment in that area. Along with numerous others - including the back row.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Previous

