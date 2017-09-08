Surely we were just following the master plan of lulling Cas into a false sense of security so when we play them in the GF they don't play the first half because we're so easy to beat, and then fall apart in the second half due to nerves? Meanwhile our vastly experienced squad simply bides its time and executes a perfect gameplan based on muscle memory from 2015....



Maybe I'm reading too much into it. Perhaps we were simply a shower of the proverbial who yet again showed no idea or ability in how to stop Cas. Can't think we weren't expecting it given the shellacking they give us quite regularly nowadays.