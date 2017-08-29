I see Ryan Hall is coaching Yorkshire in the Origin game tomorrow. If Yorkshire win and Leeds become Super League Champions, does it mean Ryan is the real reason Leeds have come away with victories this year? Just like when Sinfield and Peacock used to coach the team...
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 3:32 pm Posts: 6266 Location: In a gay bar with Zak Hardaker...
Biff Tannen wrote:
True. having Sinfield at 13 back in the day allowed McGuire and Burrow to concentrate on their running games and took a lot of the pressure off. If we didn't have Sinfield it's hard to imagine we could have run with those two in the halves and responsible for game management with a bog standard running lock behind them which is the way of most sides today.
It was a great time to be a Leeds fan, especially when Webb was fullback and an extra pivot. Part of the issues we have at the moment is that we don't have a "fully functioning"pair of halfbacks and we miss the extra option in either the 1 or 13 jersey. Its hardly surprising that we sometimes struggle with the ball when McGuire is the only ball player we have, its a lot of pressure on one man.
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm Posts: 20358 Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
i think walker could easily replicate webb given time. I don't see moon as a half, he hasn't done it in a big game. i'd be happy for lilley to get a run next to myler next season. lilley has a great rugby brain, a real organising half back.
But his 'stuff as a halfback' wasn't the meat and drink of a halfback - organising, kicking and passing. He was never good enough in those basics to balance his undoubted running game to have been a great halfback.
I think that is a little harsh, Burrow has always had an underrated kicking game and I remember pleanty of big games where Burrow consistently stopped the ball in the in goal area. He never had the natural passing game that McGuire has (with big over the top balls or quick flicks of the wrists) but he could put a player through a gap (which was helped by big defenders being petrified of him running).
Hard to know if he had the organising skills at his peak as it always felt that Sinfield was pulling the strings and dictating the game plan, but if you look back at old games, Sinfield played very similar to how SO'L plays ow for Wigan.
I think what we can agree on is that Burrow McGuire and Sinfield all complemented each other perfectly, just a shame that none of the donkeys in the GB job could see it.
