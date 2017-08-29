WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post a reply
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 3:43 pm
Damo-Leeds User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2007 6:43 pm
Posts: 11742
Location: Leeds
I see Ryan Hall is coaching Yorkshire in the Origin game tomorrow. If Yorkshire win and Leeds become Super League Champions, does it mean Ryan is the real reason Leeds have come away with victories this year? Just like when Sinfield and Peacock used to coach the team...
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 6:28 pm
batleyrhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 3:32 pm
Posts: 6265
Location: In a gay bar with Zak Hardaker...
Biff Tannen wrote:
True. having Sinfield at 13 back in the day allowed McGuire and Burrow to concentrate on their running games and took a lot of the pressure off. If we didn't have Sinfield it's hard to imagine we could have run with those two in the halves and responsible for game management with a bog standard running lock behind them which is the way of most sides today.


It was a great time to be a Leeds fan, especially when Webb was fullback and an extra pivot. Part of the issues we have at the moment is that we don't have a "fully functioning"pair of halfbacks and we miss the extra option in either the 1 or 13 jersey. Its hardly surprising that we sometimes struggle with the ball when McGuire is the only ball player we have, its a lot of pressure on one man.
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 6:39 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20346
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
i think walker could easily replicate webb given time. I don't see moon as a half, he hasn't done it in a big game. i'd be happy for lilley to get a run next to myler next season. lilley has a great rugby brain, a real organising half back.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 12:51 pm
Parkside Freddie Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 45
I wonder if he can control his gob this week or if he's going to do Cas's team talk for them again.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 5:44 pm
rhinos21 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am
Posts: 1045
If Moon is moved from the halves what happens to Sutcliffe?
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 5:46 pm
rhinos21 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am
Posts: 1045
Parkside Freddie wrote:
I wonder if he can control his gob this week or if he's going to do Cas's team talk for them again.


More importantly can the team do their jobs on the field. Can they wrap the ball up and restrict off loads. Can we cut out cheap penalties and silly mistakes which invite repeated pressure.

In attack can we cause cas some troubles?
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:48 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1229
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
But his 'stuff as a halfback' wasn't the meat and drink of a halfback - organising, kicking and passing. He was never good enough in those basics to balance his undoubted running game to have been a great halfback.


I think that is a little harsh, Burrow has always had an underrated kicking game and I remember pleanty of big games where Burrow consistently stopped the ball in the in goal area. He never had the natural passing game that McGuire has (with big over the top balls or quick flicks of the wrists) but he could put a player through a gap (which was helped by big defenders being petrified of him running).

Hard to know if he had the organising skills at his peak as it always felt that Sinfield was pulling the strings and dictating the game plan, but if you look back at old games, Sinfield played very similar to how SO'L plays ow for Wigan.

I think what we can agree on is that Burrow McGuire and Sinfield all complemented each other perfectly, just a shame that none of the donkeys in the GB job could see it.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 6:34 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 723
leedsnsouths wrote:
I think that is a little harsh, Burrow has always had an underrated kicking game and I remember pleanty of big games where Burrow consistently stopped the ball in the in goal area. He never had the natural passing game that McGuire has (with big over the top balls or quick flicks of the wrists) but he could put a player through a gap (which was helped by big defenders being petrified of him running).

Hard to know if he had the organising skills at his peak as it always felt that Sinfield was pulling the strings and dictating the game plan, but if you look back at old games, Sinfield played very similar to how SO'L plays ow for Wigan.

I think what we can agree on is that Burrow McGuire and Sinfield all complemented each other perfectly, just a shame that none of the donkeys in the GB job could see it.

Good with his head though, that Burrow lad.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: cheekydiddles, Dadsylad, ducknumber1, Joshheff90, Maverick Rhino, PCollinson1990, rhino65, tigersteve, vsewo, WF Rhino and 132 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,626,6871,31976,2114,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 7th Sep : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS < 
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM