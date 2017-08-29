BrisbaneRhino wrote: But his 'stuff as a halfback' wasn't the meat and drink of a halfback - organising, kicking and passing. He was never good enough in those basics to balance his undoubted running game to have been a great halfback.

I think that is a little harsh, Burrow has always had an underrated kicking game and I remember pleanty of big games where Burrow consistently stopped the ball in the in goal area. He never had the natural passing game that McGuire has (with big over the top balls or quick flicks of the wrists) but he could put a player through a gap (which was helped by big defenders being petrified of him running).Hard to know if he had the organising skills at his peak as it always felt that Sinfield was pulling the strings and dictating the game plan, but if you look back at old games, Sinfield played very similar to how SO'L plays ow for Wigan.I think what we can agree on is that Burrow McGuire and Sinfield all complemented each other perfectly, just a shame that none of the donkeys in the GB job could see it.