Tue Aug 29, 2017 3:43 pm
I see Ryan Hall is coaching Yorkshire in the Origin game tomorrow. If Yorkshire win and Leeds become Super League Champions, does it mean Ryan is the real reason Leeds have come away with victories this year? Just like when Sinfield and Peacock used to coach the team...
Tue Aug 29, 2017 6:28 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
True. having Sinfield at 13 back in the day allowed McGuire and Burrow to concentrate on their running games and took a lot of the pressure off. If we didn't have Sinfield it's hard to imagine we could have run with those two in the halves and responsible for game management with a bog standard running lock behind them which is the way of most sides today.


It was a great time to be a Leeds fan, especially when Webb was fullback and an extra pivot. Part of the issues we have at the moment is that we don't have a "fully functioning"pair of halfbacks and we miss the extra option in either the 1 or 13 jersey. Its hardly surprising that we sometimes struggle with the ball when McGuire is the only ball player we have, its a lot of pressure on one man.
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.
Tue Aug 29, 2017 6:39 pm
i think walker could easily replicate webb given time. I don't see moon as a half, he hasn't done it in a big game. i'd be happy for lilley to get a run next to myler next season. lilley has a great rugby brain, a real organising half back.
