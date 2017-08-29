Biff Tannen wrote: True. having Sinfield at 13 back in the day allowed McGuire and Burrow to concentrate on their running games and took a lot of the pressure off. If we didn't have Sinfield it's hard to imagine we could have run with those two in the halves and responsible for game management with a bog standard running lock behind them which is the way of most sides today.

It was a great time to be a Leeds fan, especially when Webb was fullback and an extra pivot. Part of the issues we have at the moment is that we don't have a "fully functioning"pair of halfbacks and we miss the extra option in either the 1 or 13 jersey. Its hardly surprising that we sometimes struggle with the ball when McGuire is the only ball player we have, its a lot of pressure on one man.