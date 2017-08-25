BrisbaneRhino wrote: Also, reading Burrow's interview in the YEP, he could basically be saying that he had to work out a way of playing hooker that worked for him. Who was going to be able to teach him to dart around the PTB in the way he did to smash Sts? Literally nobody else could have done what he did, and no skills coach could teach it.

Burrow was stood at first receiver (where the 7 should be) when he carved up Saints in 2011, so I still maintain he played his best stuff at halfback.Im still of the belief that it should have been Sinfield who converted to Hooker after Buderus left (or stuck at 13), but I guess it didnt work out too badly in the end.