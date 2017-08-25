WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 9:19 pm
tvoc
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22216
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Burrow was hardly a stranger to the dummy half role prior to the McDermott era, he played hooker under every coach he's played for at senior level. I find it hard to believe he received no coaching from any of them.


I guess Burrow is making a distinction between being tasked to stand in as a short term temporary measure and/or making an impact from the bench in addition to a recognised starting hooker to being asked to be the starting hooker - a role he'd fulfilled once under Powell, twice under Smith and not at all under McClennan according to my records.

Rob was also quite candid in a Sky interview with Sam Tomkins a few seasons ago, his (of the golden generation) will potentially be the interesting autobiography.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 9:36 pm
Backwoodsman
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1101
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
PrinterThe wrote:
Or Sinfield who had experience at 9 including a MOM performance for England playing there, or Lunt who came in 2012, or Alton when he came in, or Lowes one of the best hookers of the SL era, or Roby when Burrow was called up to do the same role for England.....not to mention he did make a few appearances there earlier in his career pre McDermott so previous coaches too.

If you recall lowes was a decent scrum half at hunslet. Can't remember if he started at scrum half for Leeds and then changed to hooker.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 8:35 am
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15578
Location: On the road
For me the reason we need a change is because the rugby is just so boring - the attack has never had any structure in all the time McDermott has been coach. Previously we had quick players who could play off the cuff instinctively these days its just 5 drives and a kick. Its time for some fresh ideas
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 10:01 am
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8675
Location: LDZ
Oh you'll not be entertained watching Leeds that's for sure
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 3:41 pm
The Eagle
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 09, 2004 10:07 pm
Posts: 15117
Location: Nottingham. 800 years ago outlaws stole from the rich. Little has changed here
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
So we're agreed everyone's allowed an opinion? Good.

So here's a question. Is anyone anywhere of the OPINION that BM's non-use of subs - particularly forwards - is a good idea?


All I can think is that were we to suffer injuries in a big game the players are used to playing with a limited bench. In a payoff that could be crucial, though is clutching at straws somewhat
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:33 pm
BrisbaneRhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8234
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Yes I think that is one hell of a straw to clutch at.

Someone said our pack is slow. Next year we have Galloway, Cuthbertson, Ablett, Delaney, JJB and Ferres all the wrong side of 30 and all likely to be in the first choice 17. Only Ward and Parcell of our definite starters are in the prime age range. As a group that needs freshening up big time. That can't be down to BM alone.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:47 pm
BrisbaneRhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8234
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Also, reading Burrow's interview in the YEP, he could basically be saying that he had to work out a way of playing hooker that worked for him. Who was going to be able to teach him to dart around the PTB in the way he did to smash Sts? Literally nobody else could have done what he did, and no skills coach could teach it.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 9:01 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1220
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Also, reading Burrow's interview in the YEP, he could basically be saying that he had to work out a way of playing hooker that worked for him. Who was going to be able to teach him to dart around the PTB in the way he did to smash Sts? Literally nobody else could have done what he did, and no skills coach could teach it.


Burrow was stood at first receiver (where the 7 should be) when he carved up Saints in 2011, so I still maintain he played his best stuff at halfback.

Im still of the belief that it should have been Sinfield who converted to Hooker after Buderus left (or stuck at 13), but I guess it didnt work out too badly in the end.
