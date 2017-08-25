WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Fri Aug 25, 2017 9:19 pm
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Burrow was hardly a stranger to the dummy half role prior to the McDermott era, he played hooker under every coach he's played for at senior level. I find it hard to believe he received no coaching from any of them.


I guess Burrow is making a distinction between being tasked to stand in as a short term temporary measure and/or making an impact from the bench in addition to a recognised starting hooker to being asked to be the starting hooker - a role he'd fulfilled once under Powell, twice under Smith and not at all under McClennan according to my records.

Rob was also quite candid in a Sky interview with Sam Tomkins a few seasons ago, his (of the golden generation) will potentially be the interesting autobiography.
Fri Aug 25, 2017 9:36 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
Or Sinfield who had experience at 9 including a MOM performance for England playing there, or Lunt who came in 2012, or Alton when he came in, or Lowes one of the best hookers of the SL era, or Roby when Burrow was called up to do the same role for England.....not to mention he did make a few appearances there earlier in his career pre McDermott so previous coaches too.

If you recall lowes was a decent scrum half at hunslet. Can't remember if he started at scrum half for Leeds and then changed to hooker.
Sun Aug 27, 2017 8:35 am
For me the reason we need a change is because the rugby is just so boring - the attack has never had any structure in all the time McDermott has been coach. Previously we had quick players who could play off the cuff instinctively these days its just 5 drives and a kick. Its time for some fresh ideas
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Sun Aug 27, 2017 10:01 am
Oh you'll not be entertained watching Leeds that's for sure
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
