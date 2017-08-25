Charlie Sheen wrote: Burrow was hardly a stranger to the dummy half role prior to the McDermott era, he played hooker under every coach he's played for at senior level. I find it hard to believe he received no coaching from any of them.

I guess Burrow is making a distinction between being tasked to stand in as a short term temporary measure and/or making an impact from the bench in addition to a recognised starting hooker to being asked to be the starting hooker - a role he'd fulfilled once under Powell, twice under Smith and not at all under McClennan according to my records.Rob was also quite candid in a Sky interview with Sam Tomkins a few seasons ago, his (of the golden generation) will potentially be the interesting autobiography.