I myself was one who applauded the decision to appoint the coach back then.

He was thought of very highly as an assistant before moving on and then returning to Leeds.

However reading what some of the players have said and reading commnets about the arrogance shown by our coach to some players.

I really do think it is time he moved on even if we do win the GF.

By winning it just shows how shoite this league is with only really Cas proving a worthy team this year and a team I like to watch.

I am not sure any of our players over the past 3 years have developed under McDermott with many going backwards.

Younger players are thinking twice about coming to Leeds whereas before it was their dream to come and play for us.

We are boring to watch with half the pack the slowest set of forwards I have seen.

Our halfbacks are nothing special and some of our threequarters have gone backwards this last 2 or 3 years too.

If we go with pretty much the same team next year god help the new coach if we do get a new coach that is.

4 or 5 new (good) players required plus a good coach next season otherwise it will be painfull to watch.