PrinterThe wrote: He did inherit a top group of players in the likes of Sinfield, Peacock, McGuire and co. But how many on here or how many other coaches if they'd have taken over at the start of 2011 would've still kept them as the core and heartbeat by 2015? You only have to look back at the start of this thread back in mid 2011 to see how many thought that "top side he inherited" needed dismantling ASAP.

McGuire was never the same after his injury at Wigan in the play offs 2010, although to his credit he did become a better all round ball player when he lost his zip but his prolific try scoring was gone. Sinfield, Peacock, JJB were all over 30 by the time Mac arrived and you are right many thought the era was over or coming to an end when he took the reigns, the fact he won more than both his predecessors can't be purely down to luck.