tad rhino wrote: I think he's the luckiest coach ever.

I respect your opinion on Mac, of course everyone is entitled to one, but i have to pull you on the above. Smith and Bluey got this team at their absolute prime where Mac had most on the downward slope and at the fag end of their careers and has not had the quality of imports afforded to him that those two were.He is very lucky however to be around at a time where the CEO seems to have lost his edge and drive. No way imo he would have still been in a job at Leeds were we to have performed whole 2016 through to start 2017 pre 2012.