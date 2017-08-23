WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 4:22 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20301
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
wouldn't be the first time.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 8:21 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1216
PrinterThe wrote:
Quite easy from your position to say, what about when his boss questions him why he's lost/losing access to the club?


Yea none of these questions will come form him and I dont expect them too.

What I dont understand is why no one else in the press conferences (which he bound by contract to have) ask why he would leave 2 players on the bench, and whether he is thinking about overworking certain players and destroying the confidence of others
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 2:05 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27096
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
They're all a bit scared of him but also like being on the RL writer circuit. They don't want to find that they're suddenly not included in the circulation for stories and rumours. Bunch of bloody cowards.

In Bradford the local paper correspondent fell out with the coach (Lowes) and the the owner (Green) so much that they stopped speaking. Some players fell out with him too. It got to the stage where articles had barely concealed antagonism. Nobody came out of it well.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 3:18 pm
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8496
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
It's not just RL though. Ask a football manager a few awkward questions and all of a sudden he doesn't talk to the BBC anymore.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 5:15 pm
Jamie101
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Nov 04, 2013 10:34 pm
Posts: 728
Location: Back in Leeds :)
Does he still do the after game Q&As in the long bar? Ask him then (whether an approved question that is allowed) or by shouting it out). It did my tree in last week we were using 15 when our opponents in most other games are using 17 (as entitled). I couldn't understand either decision; when we were 8 up even putting Burrow on made sense as Saints looked leggy and I expect he could have got through and put the game out of distance had he only been on about 7-8 minutes as they were blowing at that point.

I don't get to supporter events anymore but what needs to happen is for people to be asking the questions of him; whether players, support staff, journalists or fans. We don't know about the first two, but the third set aren't. The fourth have been bringing it up online for years so maybe they / we need to ask him. If you see him in Morrisons or a fan Q&A go and ask. I will if / when I bump into him as it has wound me up too long now! Cutting his nose off to spite his face.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 6:40 pm
PrinterThe
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 947
What do people actually expect??? He did get asked about an unused before I think it was 2/3 years ago and he just brushed it off with an answer that didn't really explain it and you'd get the same if you asked today so you or a journalist would just be wasting your time.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 6:49 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20301
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
he's so arrogant he never does anything wrong. so yes, you would waste your breath
