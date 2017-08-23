Does he still do the after game Q&As in the long bar? Ask him then (whether an approved question that is allowed) or by shouting it out). It did my tree in last week we were using 15 when our opponents in most other games are using 17 (as entitled). I couldn't understand either decision; when we were 8 up even putting Burrow on made sense as Saints looked leggy and I expect he could have got through and put the game out of distance had he only been on about 7-8 minutes as they were blowing at that point.



I don't get to supporter events anymore but what needs to happen is for people to be asking the questions of him; whether players, support staff, journalists or fans. We don't know about the first two, but the third set aren't. The fourth have been bringing it up online for years so maybe they / we need to ask him. If you see him in Morrisons or a fan Q&A go and ask. I will if / when I bump into him as it has wound me up too long now! Cutting his nose off to spite his face.