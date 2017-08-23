They're all a bit scared of him but also like being on the RL writer circuit. They don't want to find that they're suddenly not included in the circulation for stories and rumours. Bunch of bloody cowards.



In Bradford the local paper correspondent fell out with the coach (Lowes) and the the owner (Green) so much that they stopped speaking. Some players fell out with him too. It got to the stage where articles had barely concealed antagonism. Nobody came out of it well.