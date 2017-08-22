WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!

Post a reply
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 9:56 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27090
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
How often do journos ask awkward questions of McDermott (or any other coach for that matter)?

It just doesn't happen. Instead we get the Tania Arnold level of questioning which is as informative as reading a ream of blank A4.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: For the live of God,Allah or whoever-McDermott GO!!!
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 6:12 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7918
Location: SWMC Coach
Hardly ever. They don't want to lose access to the clubs and players.

Mind you if losing - _____ says we'll bounce back / keep momentum going! Leeds Rhinos Back/Forward (under name) says in an exclusive report by Peter Smith

Pad out story with buzzwords "going on a journey" "doing it tough" "all the lads""determined to put it right" and voila! Another cookie cutter, harmless article.

Only when we've been walloped/dire do we get a slightly different tone.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, BrisbaneRhino, cheekydiddles, Dadsylad, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Him, HucknallLoiner, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, Les Norton, rugbyleague88, The Magic Rat and 133 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,621,1281,07976,1894,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 26th Aug : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM