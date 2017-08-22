Hardly ever. They don't want to lose access to the clubs and players.



Mind you if losing - _____ says we'll bounce back / keep momentum going! Leeds Rhinos Back/Forward (under name) says in an exclusive report by Peter Smith



Pad out story with buzzwords "going on a journey" "doing it tough" "all the lads""determined to put it right" and voila! Another cookie cutter, harmless article.



Only when we've been walloped/dire do we get a slightly different tone.